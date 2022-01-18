APSC Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release on Jan 27 for Exploration Officer Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Schedule

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notice for the Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Exploration Officer on its official website- apsc.nic.in. Check details here.

APSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card releasing notice for the post of Exploration Officer (Gr-II). Commission will conduct the interview for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) under Directorate of Archaeology under Cultural Affairs Department on 01 February 2022.

You can download the APSC Exploration Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Exploration Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Notification regarding Interview Programme for recruitment to the post of Exploration Officer (Grade-II) in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department vide advt No. 04/2021 dated 22-03-2021 ” given on the Home Page. You will get the APSC Interview Admit Card 2022 notification in a new window. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download the APSC Exploration Officer Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the interview for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) on 01 February 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round should note that document verification will be held on the same day from 09.00 A.M.

Candidates should note that Commission will upload the interview Admit Card for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) post on 27 January 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials on the link available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that they must be fully vaccinated for the interview round for the Exploration Officer post.