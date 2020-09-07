APSC Interview Call Letter 2020 Released for Assam Finance Service @apsc.nic.in, Download Link Here

APSC Interview Call Letter 2020 for Assam Finance Service: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assam Finance Service on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the Interview round for the Assam Finance Service can download their Call Letter from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

All candidates who have to appear for the Interview round for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assam Finance Service (in the cadre of Finance & Accounts Officer/Treasury Officer) vide Advt. No. 12/2018, can download their Interview Call letter from the official website.

In a bid to download their Interview Call Letter, candidates will have to provide their login credentials i.e. Roll Number on the given place on the official website. You can download your Intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assam Finance Service also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Interview Call Letter 2020 Released for Assam Finance Service





How to Download: APSC Interview Call Letter 2020 for Assam Finance Service

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.

Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link -"Download intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assam Finance Service (in the cadre of Finance & Accounts Officer/Treasury Officer) vide Advt. No. 12/2018 ” given on the Home Page.

You will get the Interview Call Letter Direct Link in a new window.

You will have to provide your login credentials on the home page.

You should take Print Out of the Interview Call letter and save a copy for future reference.

Earlier Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had invited applications for the Assam Finance Service (in the cadre of Finance & Accounts Officer/Treasury Officer) vide Advt. No. 12/2018 on its official website.