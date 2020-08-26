APSC Interview Call Letter 2020 for Assistant Programmer Posts Released @apsc.nic.in, Download Link Here

APSC Interview Call Letter 2020 for Assistant Programmer Posts: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Call Letter for the posts of Assistant Programmer against Advt. No. 02/2019 on its official website. All such candidates qualified to appear in the Interview Round for the Assistant Programmer Posts, can download their Interview Call letter from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Candidates who have to appear for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Programmer (Class-II) in the office of the Assam Public Service Commission vide Advt. No. 02/2019, can download the intimation letters from the official website.

In a bid to download the Interview Call letter for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Programmer (Class-II), candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website of APSC. Candidates who have to appear for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Programmer (Class-II) can check the direct link available on the official website of APSC.

You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

APSC Interview Call Letter 2020 for Assistant Programmer Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.

Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link "Download intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Programmer (Class-II) in the office of the Assam Public Service Commission vide Advt. No. 02/2019” given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials on the website.

Take Print Out of the Call Letter and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had earlier invited applications for the posts of Assistant Programmer (Class-II) in the office of the Assam Public Service Commission vide Advt. No. 02/2019 on its official website.