APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21 Released for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Language Test for the post of Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian on its official website - apsc.nic.in.
APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Language Test for the post of Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Language Test round for Assistant Professor Post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21 on its official website. All such candidates qualified for Language Test for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) post can download their Admit card from the direct link.
It is noted that APSC is set to conduct the Local Languages of Assam (Qualifying) Test for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) post on 03-01-2021 from 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon. In a bid to download the APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Roll Number on its official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21 for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Post
You May Read Also
Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
APSC Recruitment 2020-21 for 92 Posts of Junior Engineer and other Post @apscrecruitment.in
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
How to Download: APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21 for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Post
- Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission i.e-apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link -"Download admit card for Language Test for the post of Assistant Professor (TECHNICAL & NON-TECHNICAL )& LIBRARIAN IN STATE ENGINEERING COLLEGES OF ASSAM, UNDER HIGHER EDUCATION (TECHNICAL) DEPARTMENT. (Advt. No. 05/2017 dated 25-05-2017)” given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.
- Download and take Print Out of the sane and save a copy for future reference.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications