APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21 Released for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21 on its official website. All such candidates qualified for Language Test for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) post can download their Admit card from the direct link.

It is noted that APSC is set to conduct the Local Languages of Assam (Qualifying) Test for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) post on 03-01-2021 from 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon. In a bid to download the APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Roll Number on its official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21 for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Post

How to Download: APSC Language Test Admit Card 2020-21 for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Post