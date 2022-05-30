APSC MVI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Motor Vehicle Inspector Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

APSC has invited online application for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Post. Check APSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC MVI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online application for Motor Vehicle Inspector Post under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department. Interested and eligible candidate can apply for these posts on or before 27 June 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including H.S.L.C./H.S.S.L.C. with 3 (three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering can apply for these post. Candidates selected finally for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Post will get the Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month).



Notification Details APSC MVI Recruitment 2022:

Advt No: 10/2022

Important Dates APSC MVI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 June 2022

Vacancy Details APSC MVI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Motor Vehicle Inspector-26

Eligibility Criteria APSC MVI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

H.S.L.C./H.S.S.L.C. with 3 (three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute of Govt. of Assam/ Govt. of India and also duly recognized by AICTE.



Age Limit:

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on

01/01/2022.

The upper age limit is relaxable as per government norms.



APSC MVI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply APSC MVI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: You can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website.