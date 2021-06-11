APSC PNRD AE Result 2020-21 Out, Download Assistant Engineer Selection List for Interview @apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the result of Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) for PNRD on its official website. Candidates, who appeared in APSC AE Exam on 06 December 2020, can download APSC Result from the official website of APSC apsc.nic.in

APSC AE Result 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the result of Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) for PNRD on its official website. Candidates, who appeared in APSC AE Exam on 06 December 2020, can download APSC Result from the official website of APSC apsc.nic.in.

APSC AE Result Link is given below. The candidates can download APSC PNRD Result, directly, through the link.

APSC AE Result Download Link

Selected candidates will now have to appear for Interview Round. APSC AE Interview Date will be notified shortly.



How to Download APSC AE Result 2020 ?

Visit official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in Click on the link ‘Screening test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat & Rural Development Department (Advt. No. 03/2020 Dtd. 24/06/2020' given on the left side of the homepage Download APSC AE Result PDF Check Roll Numbers of selected candidate

APSC had invited applications for 577 vacancies of (Civil) Under under Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD) against advertisement number 03/2020 Dd. 24/06/2020)