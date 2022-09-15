APSC Recruitment 2022 For Lecturer Post: Scale Rs.30,000/- to 1,10,000/-, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Assam Public Service Commission has invited online application for various Lecturer posts on its official website. Download PDF here.

APSC Recruitment 2022: Assam Public Service Commission has invited online application for various Lecturer posts on its official website. Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 30 September 2022.

Important Dates for APSC Recruitment 2022: 30 September 2022

Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2022:

Lecturer, Pre-service Teacher Education (PSTE)-34

Lecturer, Language-11

Lecturer, Mathematics- 5

Lecturer Science-4

Lecturer, Social Science-01

Lecturer, Physical Education-02

Lecturer, Foundation of Education (F.E)-07

Lecturer, Art Education-04

Lecturer, In-service Education, Field Interaction & Innovation Coordination-03

Lecturer, District Resource Unit (DRU) -08

Lecturer, Planning and Management (P & M)-09

Lecturer, Curriculum Material Development and Evaluation (CMDE)-05

Lecturer, Work Experience (WE)-02

Lecturer, Educational Technology (ET) -04

Educational Qualification:

Lecturer, Mathematics:

(i) Master Degree in Mathematics with 55% marks from any recognized university

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized university

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D from any recognized university

Lecturer Science: (i) Master Degree in Science subject with 55% marks from any recognized university

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized university

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D from any recognized university

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs.30,000/- to 1,10,000/- GP 13,300/-

APSC Recruitment 2022: 30 September 2022: PDF





How to apply:

Candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format given on notification on the official website. Last date for submission of online application is 30 September 2022.