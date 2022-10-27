APSC Squad Commander Exam Schedule 2022 (Released) at apsc.nic.in, Download Admit Card From This Date

Assam PSC has released the exam/admit card update for the post of Squad Commander on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Squad Commander Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Squad Commander under SDRF on its official website. Commission will be conducting the screening test for the post of Squad Commander under SDRF (in the rank of Station Officer) on 11 November 2022 (Friday).

Candidates applied successfully for the post of Squad Commander under SDRF can download the Squad Commander Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the APSC Squad Commander Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To download: APSC Squad Commander Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update





According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the screening test in OMR mode on 11 November 2022 in two sittings. Exam for General Studies (Paper-I) will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12 Noon. Exam for Basic Science (Paper II) will be held from 1.30 PM to 3.30 P.M.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the screening test for the Squad Commander post on 07 November 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website.

You can download the APSC Squad Commander Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: APSC Squad Commander Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update