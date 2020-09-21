APSCSC Recruitment 2020 for 108 Technical Assistant and CA Posts, Download Notification @apscscl.in

APSCSC Recruitment 2020: Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSC) has published notification for the recruitment of Technical Assistant & Charted Accountant (CA) on Contract Basis for a period of one year. A total of 108 vacancies are available in various districts of the state. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 23 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 23 September 2020 upto 5 PM

Last Date for Certificate Verification - 25 & 26 September 2020

Date for Joining - 30 September 2020

APSCSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 108

Technical Assistant Grade III

Srikakulam - 09

Vizianagaram - 04

Visakhapatnam - 01

East Godavari - 24

West Godavari - 22

Krishna - 14

Guntur - 13

Prakasam - 02

Nellore - 07

Chittoor - 02

YSR Kadapa - 01

Charted Accountant

Srikakulam - 01

Vizianagaram - 01

East Godavari - 01

West Godavari - 01

Krishna - 03

Nellore - 01

YSR Kadapa - 01

Salary:

Technical Assistant - Rs. 22,000/-

CA - Rs. 45,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Assistant and CA Posts

Educational Qualification:

For Technical Assistant Grade 3: B.Sc (Agri)/ B.Sc (Hort)/ B.Sc (Dry Land Agri), Graduation in Bio Technology/Science graduates with Specialization in Botany, Diploma in Agriculture Polytechnic/Organic Farming/Land Protection

For Charted Accountant: CA (Final) Completed

Age Limit:

35 t0 40 years

How to apply for APSCSC Technical Assistant and CA Posts

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application through e-mail to following address on or before 23 September 2020.