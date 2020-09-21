Study at Home
Search

APSCSC Recruitment 2020 for 108 Technical Assistant and CA Posts, Download Notification @apscscl.in

Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSC) has published notification for the recruitment of Technical Assistant & Charted Accountant (CA). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 23 September 2020. Check Details Here

Sep 21, 2020 18:44 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
APSCSC Recruitment 2020
APSCSC Recruitment 2020

APSCSC Recruitment 2020: Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSC) has published notification for the recruitment of Technical Assistant & Charted Accountant (CA) on Contract Basis for a period of one year.  A total of 108 vacancies are available in various districts of the state. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 23 September 2020.

Important Dates

  • Last Date of Application - 23 September 2020 upto 5 PM
  • Last Date for Certificate Verification - 25 & 26 September 2020
  • Date for Joining - 30 September 2020

APSCSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 108

Technical Assistant Grade III

  • Srikakulam - 09
  • Vizianagaram - 04
  • Visakhapatnam - 01
  • East Godavari - 24
  • West Godavari - 22
  • Krishna - 14
  • Guntur - 13
  • Prakasam - 02
  • Nellore - 07
  • Chittoor - 02
  • YSR Kadapa - 01

Charted Accountant

  • Srikakulam - 01
  • Vizianagaram - 01
  • East Godavari - 01
  • West Godavari - 01
  • Krishna - 03
  • Nellore - 01
  • YSR Kadapa - 01

Salary:

  • Technical Assistant - Rs. 22,000/-
  • CA - Rs. 45,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Assistant and CA Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • For Technical Assistant Grade 3: B.Sc (Agri)/ B.Sc (Hort)/ B.Sc (Dry Land Agri), Graduation in Bio Technology/Science graduates with Specialization in Botany, Diploma in Agriculture Polytechnic/Organic Farming/Land Protection
  • For Charted Accountant: CA (Final) Completed

Age Limit:

35 t0 40 years

How to apply for APSCSC Technical Assistant and CA Posts

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application through e-mail to following address on or before 23 September 2020.

District Name

Notification & Application Form PDF

Scanned Application Forms
to be send to Email-ID

SRIKAKULAM

Click here for
Srikakulam Notification.

dmskk.apscsc@ap.gov.in

VIZIANAGARAM

Click here for Vizianagaram Notification.

dmvzm.apscsc@ap.gov.in

VISAKHAPATNAM

Click here for Visakhapatnam Notification.

dmvskp.apscsc@ap.gov.in

EAST GODAVARI

Click here for East Godavari Notification.

dmkkd.apscsc@ap.gov.in

WEST GODAVARI

Click here for West Godavari Notification.

dmelr.apscsc@ap.gov.in

KRISHNA

Click here for Krishna Notification.

dmvij.apscsc@ap.gov.in

GUNTUR

Click here for Guntur Notification.

dmgtr.apscsc@ap.gov.in

PRAKASAM

Click here for Prakasam Notification.

dmong.apscsc@ap.gov.in

NELLORE

Click here for Nellore Notification.

dmnlr.apscsc@ap.gov.in

CHITTOOR

Click here for Chittoor Notification.

dmctr.apscsc@ap.gov.in

Y.S.R KADAPA

Click here for Y.S.R Kadapa Notification.

dmkdp.apscsc@ap.gov.in

ANANTHAPUR

Click here for Ananthapur Notification.

dmatp.apscsc@ap.gov.in

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material