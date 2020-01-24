APSSB Admit Card 2020 for LDC and JSA Posts to Release Today @apssb.in, Check Updates Here

APSSB Admit Card 2020 for LDC and JSA: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board will release the admit card of written exam for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Secretarial Assistant (JSA) today i.e. on 24 January 2020. All candidates who have applied for APSSB LDC and JSA Posts can download APSSB Admit Card from the official website www.apssb.in.

APSSB Exam Admit Card Link will be available on APSSB website from 24 January to 31 January 2020 till 8 PM.

APSSB Exam for LDC and JSA is scheduled to be held on 02 February 2020 (Sunday).

A total of 5863 candidates have applied for APSSB LDC and JSA Posts. Candidates can check the list of the applicants through the link given below.

APSSB LDC and JSA Admit Card Notice

List of Candidates applied for both APSSB LDC Exam

List of Candidates applied for both APSSB JSA Exam

List of Candidates applied for both APSSB LDC and JSA

There will be 150 objective type multiple choice questions on General English (50 Qs of 2 Marks), Elementary Maths (50 Qs of 2 Marks) and General Knowledge (50 Qs of 2 Marks). The candidates will have to complete the test in 3 hours. There will be negative marking of ¼ marks i.e. 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

In order to qualify in APSSB LDC exam and APSSB JSA exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and 45% marks out of aggregate total marks. Candidates who will secure minimum required marks shall be called for skill test which is qualifying in nature.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for APSSC admit card updates.

Last year, APSSB has invited applications for various posts such as Personal Assistant (Steno), UDC, JSA and LDC Cum-Computer Operator.

