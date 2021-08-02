APSSB CHSL Admit Card 2021 Soon: New Exam Date Released @apssb.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is conducting CHSL Exam on 05 September 2021. Admit Card Soon on apssb.nic.in .

APSSB CHSL Admit Card 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released a notice regarding the date for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination on its website -apssb.nic.in . As per the notice, APSSB CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held on 05 September 2021.

APSSB CHSL Admit Card are also expected soon on the official website.

The official notice reads, “This is informed to all the aspirants for the post of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination advertised vide No. 10/2021 dated 1-5-2021 that the date of written examination for CHSL Examination, 2021 has been postponed and it has now been tentatively fixed on 05-09-2021.”

APSSB CHSL Exam Pattern

There will be 150 objective-type multiple choice questions of 300 marks o:n

Subject Total Questions Marks Time General English 50 100 3 hours Elementary Math 50 100 General Knowledge 50 100

Each question will be of 2 marks

There will be no negative marking

A candidate must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and 45% marks in aggregate

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be called for Skill Test which is qualifying in nature. The final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks secured in written exam only.

A total of 182 vacancies are available for the post of LDC (District Establishment), LDC, Date Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant, Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr), Laboratory Assistant, Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator.

APSSB CHSL Exam Notice PDF