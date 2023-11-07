APSSB CSL Admit Card 2023 Released: Download at apssb.nic.in

APSSB CSL Admit Card 2023 is released by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. Check Direct Link to download the AP CSL Call Letter, Exam Date and other details below.

APSSB CSL Admit Card 2023: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Secondary Level Exam 2023. Candidates can download the APSSB admit card for the exam scheduled to be held on 26 November. The direct link to download the admit card from the official website is given in this article.

APSSB CSL 2023 Admit Card

Candidates may log in to www.apssb.nic.in by using their credentials to download the admit card. The admit cards will be available for download from the APSSB portal w.e.f. 07 November till 26 November upto 9 AM.

APSSB CSL Admit Card Download Link Here

APSSB CSL Admit Card Overview

Name of the Board Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Exam Name Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2023 Exam Date 26 November 2023 Admit Card Date 07 November 2023 Advt.No 03/2023 Post Name Constable, Fire Attendant, Laboratory Attendant, Manual Attendant, MTS Number of Vacancies 1370 Job Location Arunachal Pradesh Salary Pay Scale of Rs. 18,000-69,100/- (as per post) APSSB Official Website apssb.nic.in

How to Download APSSB CSL Admit Card 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download the admit card below:

Step 1: Visit the website of APSSB

Step 2: Click on the admit card tab ‘Admit Card’

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Download Admit Card’ given against ‘Combined Secondary Level Examination - 2023’

Step 4: Provide your ‘Registration No, Mobile, Email Id, and Password’

Step 5: Download APSSB CSL Call Letter 2023