APSSB Recruitment 2021-22 for 81 Personal Assistant Posts, Graduates Can Apply @apssb.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is hiring 81 Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade 3. Check Vacancy, Important Dates, Qualification and Other Details.

APSSB Personal Assistant Recruitment 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will start the online application process for recruitment of 81 Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade 3) on 15 December 2021. Eligible and interested candidates for APSSB PA Recruitment 2021 can submit their online application on or before 05 January 2022.

Shortlisted applicants shall be called for skill test which is scheduled on 29 January 2022 for which the admit card will be uploaded on 21 January 2022. More details such as vacancy break-up, selection process, age limit, application process etc. are given below in this article.

Important Dates

APSSB Online Application Starting Date - 15 December 2021

APSSB PA Online Application Last Date - 05 January 2022

APSSB PA Skill Test Admit Card Date - 21 January 2022

APSSB PA Skill Test Date - 29 January 2022

APSSB PA Exam Date - 06 February 2022

APSSB Personal Assistant Vacancy Details

Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade 3) – 81

APSSB Personal Assistant Salary:

Rs. 29,200 - 92,300

Eligibility Criteria for APSSB Personal Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any field from a recognized university

APSSB Personal Assistant Age Limit:

18 to 32 years

Selection Process for APSSB Personal Assistant

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stenographer Proficiency Test Written Exam

How to Apply for APSSB Personal Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can submit online application on apssb.nic.in from 15 December 2021 to 05 January 2022.

APSSB Personal Assistant Notification Download