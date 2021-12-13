APSSB Recruitment 2021-22 for 81 Personal Assistant Posts, Graduates Can Apply @apssb.nic.in

APSSB Personal Assistant Recruitment 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will start the online application process for recruitment of 81 Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade 3) on 15 December 2021. Eligible and interested candidates for APSSB PA Recruitment 2021 can submit their online application on or before 05 January 2022.
Shortlisted applicants shall be called for skill test which is scheduled on 29 January 2022 for which the admit card will be uploaded on 21 January 2022. More details such as vacancy break-up, selection process, age limit, application process etc. are given below in this article.
Important Dates
- APSSB Online Application Starting Date - 15 December 2021
- APSSB PA Online Application Last Date - 05 January 2022
- APSSB PA Skill Test Admit Card Date - 21 January 2022
- APSSB PA Skill Test Date - 29 January 2022
- APSSB PA Exam Date - 06 February 2022
APSSB Personal Assistant Vacancy Details
Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade 3) – 81
APSSB Personal Assistant Salary:
Rs. 29,200 - 92,300
Eligibility Criteria for APSSB Personal Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification:
Graduation in any field from a recognized university
APSSB Personal Assistant Age Limit:
18 to 32 years
Selection Process for APSSB Personal Assistant
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Stenographer Proficiency Test
- Written Exam
How to Apply for APSSB Personal Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can submit online application on apssb.nic.in from 15 December 2021 to 05 January 2022.