APSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: 1370 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online at apssb.nic.in

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023: The government of Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has published the notification recruitment for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2023. The online applications will start from June 06, 2023 at apssb.nic.in for recruitment to the various post of Group C. The last date for submitting application is June 30, 202. The direct link to the online application can be accessed directly by clicking on the below link.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1370 vacancies. The candidates can go through this recruitment notification to check the eligibility criteria, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

APSSB Notification

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 09 June 2023

Closing of On-line registration of application Date & Time: 30 June 2023

PET/PST Date - 18 August 2023

Tentative Written Exam Date: 26 August 2023

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam - 1370 Vacancies

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Constable/Lab Assistant- 10th Passed

MTS - The candidates should be 10th passed or ITI or equivalent

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023 Salary:

Constable/Fireman - Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 69,100/-

Lab Attendant - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

MTS - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of PST/PET, Written Exam and Medical Test.

How to apply for APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from June 09 to 30 June 2023. The candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

APST - Rs. 150/-

General Candidates - Rs. 200/-

PWD - No Fee

