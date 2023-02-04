ARIES Recruitment 2023 For Technical & Administrative Posts: Check Application Process 

ARIES has invited online applications for the Technical & Administrative Posts on its official website. Check ARIES Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) has published job notification in the Employment News (04 February-10 February) 2023 for various Technical & Administrative Posts. Under ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification you can apply for various Technical & Administrative Posts including Junior Engg. Asstt.,Junior Scientific Assistant, Personal Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Junior Officer.

Candidates with certain educational qualifications including Diploma/ Two years ITI Certificate in Electronics/B.Sc. With Physics and Mathematics/10th class pass/Chartered Accountant (CA) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts on or before 28th February 2023.

Notification Details ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job:

Important Dates ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28th February 2023

Vacancy Details ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Engineering Assistant-02

Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electronics)-03

Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electrical)-01

Junior Scientific Assistant-03

Personal Assistant-01

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-01

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - [Technical]-03

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - [Technical]-01

Junior Officer (on Contract basis)-01

Eligibility Criteria ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Assistant-Diploma of 3 years duration in Electronics/Computer Science Engineering.

Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electronics)-Two years ITI Certificate in Electronics with minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the same trade.

Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electrical)-Two years ITI Certificate in Electrical

Junior Scientific Assistant-B.Sc. With Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Applicants are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/application process/age limit/desirable qualification and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES)-https://www.aries.res.in Go to the Career Section on the home page Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment Advt. for various Technical & Administrative Posts-2023' available on the home page Now you will get the PDF of the IARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window Download ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How to Apply ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website https://www.aries.res.in/recruitments on or before 28th February 2023.