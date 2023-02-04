JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

ARIES Recruitment 2023 For Technical & Administrative Posts: Check Application Process 

ARIES has invited online applications for the Technical & Administrative Posts on its official website. Check  ARIES Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ARIES Recruitment 2023
ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) has published job notification in the Employment News (04 February-10 February) 2023 for various Technical & Administrative Posts. Under ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification you can apply for various Technical & Administrative Posts including Junior Engg. Asstt.,Junior Scientific Assistant, Personal Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Junior Officer.

Candidates with certain educational qualifications including Diploma/ Two years ITI Certificate in Electronics/B.Sc. With Physics and Mathematics/10th class pass/Chartered Accountant (CA) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts on or before 28th February 2023.

Notification Details ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job:
Important Dates ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 28th February 2023

Vacancy Details ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: 
Engineering Assistant-02
Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electronics)-03
Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electrical)-01
Junior Scientific Assistant-03
Personal Assistant-01
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-01
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - [Technical]-03
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - [Technical]-01
Junior Officer (on Contract basis)-01

Eligibility Criteria ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Engineering Assistant-Diploma of 3 years duration in Electronics/Computer Science Engineering.
Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electronics)-Two years ITI Certificate in Electronics with minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the same trade.
Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electrical)-Two years ITI Certificate in Electrical
Junior Scientific Assistant-B.Sc. With Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. 
Applicants are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/application process/age limit/desirable qualification and other updates for the posts. 

How To Download: ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

  1. Visit the official website of  Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES)-https://www.aries.res.in
  2. Go to the Career Section on the home page
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment Advt. for various Technical & Administrative Posts-2023' available on the home page
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the IARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window
  5. Download ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.


ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How to Apply ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website https://www.aries.res.in/recruitments on or before 28th February 2023. 

