ARIES Recruitment 2023 For Technical & Administrative Posts: Check Application Process 

ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) has published job notification in the Employment News (04 February-10 February) 2023 for various Technical & Administrative Posts. Under ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification you can apply for various Technical & Administrative Posts including Junior Engg. Asstt.,Junior Scientific Assistant, Personal Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Junior Officer.
Candidates with certain educational qualifications including Diploma/ Two years ITI Certificate in Electronics/B.Sc. With Physics and Mathematics/10th class pass/Chartered Accountant (CA) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts on or before 28th February 2023.
Notification Details ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job:
Important Dates ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 28th February 2023
Vacancy Details ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Engineering Assistant-02
Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electronics)-03
Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electrical)-01
Junior Scientific Assistant-03
Personal Assistant-01
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-01
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - [Technical]-03
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - [Technical]-01
Junior Officer (on Contract basis)-01
Eligibility Criteria ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Engineering Assistant-Diploma of 3 years duration in Electronics/Computer Science Engineering.
Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electronics)-Two years ITI Certificate in Electronics with minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the same trade.
Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electrical)-Two years ITI Certificate in Electrical
Junior Scientific Assistant-B.Sc. With Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
Applicants are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/application process/age limit/desirable qualification and other updates for the posts.
How To Download: ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES)-https://www.aries.res.in
- Go to the Career Section on the home page
- Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment Advt. for various Technical & Administrative Posts-2023' available on the home page
- Now you will get the PDF of the IARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window
- Download ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How to Apply ARIES Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website https://www.aries.res.in/recruitments on or before 28th February 2023.