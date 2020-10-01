Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2020 for 8000 PRT, TGT and PGT Posts Across Country, Apply Online for APS Exam @awesindia.com

Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2020: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has published the notification for the recruitment of 8000 Primary Trained Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website awesindia.com. The recruitment will be done through `Online Screening Test’.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply, for APS Teacher Recruitment Exam, from today i.e. from 01 October 2020. The last date for registration is 20 October 2020. The candidates can register online for the screening exam by logging onto the Registration Portal http://aps-csb.in .

There are approx 8000 teachers on the rolls of the 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India and around 1000 teachers get turned over every year. Although, the exact number of vacancies will be projected by the School/Management while conducting interviews/evaluation of teaching skills for selection of teachers.

Army Public School Teacher Important Dates:

Starting Date of Registration - 01 October 2020 from 10 AM

Last Date for Registration - 20 October 2020 till 5 PM

Availability of Online Admit cards –04 November 2020 (Tentative will be informed after uploading)

Date of Online Exam -21 and 22 November 2020

Result Date - 02 December 2020 (Tentative).

Army Public School Teacher Vacancy Details

Teacher - 8000 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PGT/TGT/PRT Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT - B.Ed and Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks

TGT - B.Ed and Graduation with minimum 50% marks

PRT - B Ed/Two Year Diploma Graduation and Graduation with minimum 50% marks

Age Limit:

Fresher - Below 40 years Experienced - Below 57 years



CTET/TET is not mandatory for appearing in the Online Screening Test.

Selection Procedure for APS PGT/TGT/PRT Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Online Screening Test, Interview and Evaluation of Teaching Skills

Army Public School Exam Pattern:

Post Paper A Maximum Marks Time PGT/ TGT Part A - General awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology, Inclusive education, IT 90 Marks 3 hours Part B - Specific to subject 90 Marks PRT Part A - Part A General awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology, Inclusive education, IT 90 Marks 1 hour and 30 minutes

There will be negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer. The candidates should score a minimum of 50% marks for qualifying the test.

Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT Admit Cards

Admit Cards will be available ON-LINE. Candidates may download and print the same. The same should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre

Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT Exam Results

he results will be available on the website for 30 days after declaration of results. Once the results are removed from the portal, individual Score cards/ results can be obtained on a special request and on payment of a specific administrative charge

Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT Score Card

The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate. The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

How to Apply for the Army Public School \PGT/TGT/PRT Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through the official site of Army Welfare Education Society (http://aps-csb.in) on or before 20 October 2020 upto 05:00 PM.

Army Public School Teacher PGT/TGT/PRT Examination Fee

Rs 500/-

Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

Army Public School Teacher Registration Link

Official Website

