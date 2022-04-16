Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 19 Group C Posts

Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Notification out on https://indianarmy.nic.in/ for Group C Posts. Check Application Process, Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria, and other details here.

Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022: Army Selection Center East Allahabad has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade-II, Room Orderly, Mess Waiter, Messenger, Watchman, Gardner, Housekeeper in Group C Category. Candidates holding 10th/12th qualification can apply to the posts within 21 days (7 May 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 days (7 May 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

S.No Name of the Post Vacancies 1. Stenographer Grade-II 04 2. Room Orderly 05 3. Mess Waiter 01 4. Messenger 01 5. Watchman 04 6. Gardner 01 7. Housekeeper 03

Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade-II - 12th Pass; Skill Test Norms – Dictation – 10 mins @ 80 WPM; Transcription – 50 mins (English), 65 Mins (Hindi) (On Computer)

Room Orderly, Mess Waiter, Messenger, Watchman, Gardner, Housekeeper - 10th pass

Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years of age.

Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.

Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Salary

Stenographer Grade-II - Level -4 (Rs.25500/- to Rs.81100/-)

Room Orderly, Mess Waiter, Messenger, Watchman, Gardner, Housekeeper - Level -1 (Rs.18000/- to 56900/-)

Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates can submit offline applications to Army Selection Center East Allahabad within 21 days (7 May 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement. No TA/DA is admissible. Candidates will have to make their own arrangement for stay for two to three days during the test.