Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 19 Group C Posts

Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022: Army Selection Center East Allahabad has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade-II, Room Orderly, Mess Waiter, Messenger, Watchman, Gardner, Housekeeper in Group C Category. Candidates holding 10th/12th qualification can apply to the posts within 21 days (7 May 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 21 days (7 May 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement.
Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|S.No
|Name of the Post
|Vacancies
|1.
|Stenographer Grade-II
|04
|2.
|Room Orderly
|05
|3.
|Mess Waiter
|01
|4.
|Messenger
|01
|5.
|Watchman
|04
|6.
|Gardner
|01
|7.
|Housekeeper
|03
Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Stenographer Grade-II - 12th Pass; Skill Test Norms – Dictation – 10 mins @ 80 WPM; Transcription – 50 mins (English), 65 Mins (Hindi) (On Computer)
Room Orderly, Mess Waiter, Messenger, Watchman, Gardner, Housekeeper - 10th pass
Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years of age.
Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.
Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Salary
Stenographer Grade-II - Level -4 (Rs.25500/- to Rs.81100/-)
Room Orderly, Mess Waiter, Messenger, Watchman, Gardner, Housekeeper - Level -1 (Rs.18000/- to 56900/-)
Army Selection Center East Allahabad Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Candidates can submit offline applications to Army Selection Center East Allahabad within 21 days (7 May 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement. No TA/DA is admissible. Candidates will have to make their own arrangement for stay for two to three days during the test.