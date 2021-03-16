Arogya Vibhag Result 2021 Result Out: Download Answer Key and Marks for Group C Posts @mahaarogyabharti.com

Arogya Vibhag Result Out 2021: Maharashtra, Public Health Department has released the result and answer key of the written exam held for various Group C posts such Non-Medical Assistant, House and Linen Keeper, Plumber, Store cum Linen Keeper Tailor, Telephone Operator, ANM, Laboratory Assistant Electrician (Transport) and Electrician (Circles). Candidates can download Arogya Vibhag Bharti from the official website of Arogya Vibhag - mahaarogyabharti.com.

Arogya Vibhag Result Link and Arogya Vibhag Answer Key Link are given below. The candidates can download Maharogya Bharti Result, directlt, through the link below:

Arogya Vibhag Result Download Link

Arogya Vibhag Answer Key Download Link

How to Download Arogya Vibhag Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of Arogya Vibhag - mahaarogyabharti.com Click on ‘Click here to view result’ given under ‘Group (C) Important Link’ A new page will open where you find the result links for the posts Click on ‘View your result here’ Download Arogya Vibhag Result PDF Check your marks

Arogya Vibhag Exam was conducted on 28 February 2021.

More than 5000 vacancies are available for Arogya Sevak, House and Linen Keeper, Laboratory Scientific Officer, Lab Assistant, X-Ray Scientific Officer, Blood Bank Scientific Officer, Medicine Origin Officer, Health Technician, Nurse, Telephone Operator, Driver (Motor Vehicle), Tailor (Shimpi) & Other posts.