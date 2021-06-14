ASC Centre Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 for 100 Group C posts

ASC Centre South (Banglore)- 2 ATC has published a notification for the recruitment to the post of Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook and Civilian Catering Instructor in the employment newspaper dated 12 June to 18 June 2021.

ASC Centre Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: ASC Centre South (Banglore)- 2 ATC has published a notification for the recruitment to the post of Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook and Civilian Catering Instructor in the employment newspaper dated 12 June to 18 June 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ASC Centre Recruitment 2021 through offline mode within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

ASC Centre Ministry of Defence Important Dates

Last date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement

ASC Centre Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 100

Civil Motor Driver - 42 (UR-12, SC-6, ST-3, OBC-11, EWS-4, MSP-2, ESM-4) Cleaner - 40 (UR-11, SC-6, ST-3, OBC-10, EWS-4, MSP-2, ESM-4) Cook - 15 (UR-7, SC-2, ST-1, OBC-4, ESM-1) Civilian Catering Instructor - 3 (UR-2, OBC-1)

Salary:

Civil Motor Driver: Rs.19900/- Cleaner: Rs.18000/- Cook: Rs.19900/- Civilian Catering Instructor: Rs.19900/-

Eligibility Criteria for ASC Centre Ministry of Defence

Educational Qualification:

Civil Motor Driver - 10th Pass. Both LMV & HMV Licence and 2 Yr Exp Cleaner - 10th Pass and Proficient in Cleaner Job Cook - 10th Pass and Proficient in Cooking Civilian Catering Instructor - 10th Pass and Diploma/ Certificate in Catering

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for ASC Centre Ministry of Defence

The selection process will be done on the basis of merit.

How to Apply for ASC Centre Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it to ‘The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South)- 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore-560007' within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

ASC Centre Ministry of Defence Notification