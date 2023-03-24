ASRB Recruitment 2023: Download Discipline-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

ASRB NET-2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) is scheduled to be held from 26th April 2023. Also check ASRB exam pattern, number of questions asked, and marking scheme.

ASRB Syllabus 2023: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) is scheduled to conduct the combined examination for NET-2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) computer-based (CBT) from 26th April 2023 onwards under the ASRB Recruitment 2023. The Board has released a total of 195 vacancies for various posts under STO and SMS posts. Out of 195 vacancies, 163 vacancies are for SMS (T-6) and 32 vacancies are for STO (T-6) posts. Candidates can apply online for NET-2023, SMS (T-6), and STO (T-6) Exam-2023 which was earlier scheduled from 26th March to 10th April 2023.

The ASRB Selection Process comprises two stages i.e Written Exam and an Interview round. The ASRB 2023 written examination is scheduled to be held from 26th April to 30th April 2023.

In this article, we have discussed the ASRB Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.

ASRB Recruitment 2023 Syllabus 2023 Overview

We have discussed below the major highlights of the ASRB Syllabus PDF for the ease of the candidates.

Conducting Body Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) Exam Name NET-2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Examination-2023 ASRB Vacancy 195 Application Mode Online Application Dates 26th March to 10th April 2023 Exam Dates 26th April-30th April 2023 Selection Process Written Exam and Interview

ASRB Syllabus 2023

The ASRB National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying examination to determine the eligibility for the Lecturer/Assistant Professor posts in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs).

However, the SMS (T-6) Examination is a direct recruitment examination for the Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) post at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) under the administrative control of ICAR.

Furthermore, the STO (T-6) Examination is a direct recruitment examination for the Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) post at ICAR Hqrs and its Research Institutes.

The ASRB SMS (T-6) Syllabus and ASRB STO (T-6) Syllabus are common with the NET Disciplines. Check the subject-wise syllabus below:

Discipline No. Subject ASRB Recruitment 2023 Syllabus Download Link 1 - 10 Agricultural Biotechnology Agricultural Entomology Agricultural Microbiology Economic Botany & Plant Genetic Resources Genetics & Plant Breeding Nematology Plant Biochemistry Plant Pathology Plant Physiology Seed Science & Technology Click Here 11-20 Floriculture & Landscaping Fruit Science Spices, Plantation & Medicinal & Aromatic Plants Vegetable Science Animal Biochemistry Animal Biotechnology Animal Genetics & Breeding Animal Nutrition Animal Physiology Animal Reproduction & Gynaecology Click Here 21-30 Dairy Chemistry Dairy Microbiology Dairy Technology Livestock Product Technology Livestock Production Management Poultry Science Veterinary Medicine Veterinary Microbiology Veterinary Parasitology Veterinary Pathology Click Here 31-40 Veterinary Pharmacology Veterinary Public Health Veterinary Surgery Aquaculture Fisheries Resource Management Fish Processing Technology Fish Nutrition Fish Health Fish Genetics & Breeding Agricultural Chemicals Click Here 41-50 Agricultural Meteorology Agroforestry Agronomy Environmental Science Soil Sciences Agricultural Business Management Agricultural Economics Agricultural Extension Agricultural Statistics Home Science Click Here 51-56 Farm Machinery & Power Computer Applications & IT Land & Water Management Engineering Bioinformatics Food Technology Agricultural Structure and Process Engineering Click Here 57 Veterinary Anatomy (only for NET) Click Here 58 Agricultural Physics Click Here 59 Electronics & Instrumentation Click Here 60 Textile Manufacture & Technology Click Here

ASRB Recruitment Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the ASRB Exam Pattern of all the posts to get an idea of the exam format, paper format, and marking scheme followed by officials.

ASRB Exam Pattern for NET 2023 Exam

There will be one paper of 150 marks consisting of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions with an exam duration of two hours. The exam will be conducted in an Online format at the designated Centres. The questions asked in the exam will be available in bilingual form i.e. Hindi and English medium. Each question carries one mark. With this, there shall be 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer in the NET-2023. The minimum marks required for qualifying NET-2023 are as follow:

Un-reserved(UR): 75.0 (50%)

OBC/ EWS: 67.5 (45%)

SC / ST/ PwBD : 60.0 (40%)

Subject Number Of Questions Total Marks Duration Concerned Subject 150 150 2 hours

ASRB Exam Pattern for SMS (T-6) & STO (T-6)

Firstly, the ASRB SMS (T-6) Exam Pattern and ASRB STO (T-6) Exam Pattern are same as per the official website. There shall be two selection rounds i.e Online competitive examination (Computer Based Test) followed by an Interview. The SMS (T-6) & STO (T-6) exams shall have one paper of 150 marks with all multiple choice objective questions with an exam duration of 2 hours (Two hours). The examination will be conducted in an Online format at the designated Centres. The questions will be available in bilingual form i.e. Hindi and English medium. As per the marking scheme, 1/3 of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in the examination. The Minimum marks required for qualifying SMS (T-6) Exam 2023:

Un-reserved (UR) : 75.0 (50%)

OBC/ EWS : 67.5 (45%)

SC / ST/ PwBD: 60.0 (40%)

Examination Maximum Marks Duration Online Exam (Objective Type) 150 2 hours Interview 30 -

How to Prepare for ASRB Exam 2023

The NET-2023, SMS (T-6), and STO (T-6) Exam-2023 is one of the toughest competitive exams in the country. So, it is important for the candidates to follow the ASRB preparation strategy to boost their qualifying chances in the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks for the ASRB online exam preparation.

Candidates should adhere to the latest ASRB Syllabus and Exam Pattern to study only subjects and topics that are important from the exam perspective.

Next, they should refer to the top-rated books and study material to cover the fundamentals of every topic.

Attempt mock tests and previous ASRB question papers to increase your question-solving speed with accuracy.

Create short notes of all the important topics and revise those notes frequently for better results.

Best Books for ASRB Recruitment 2023

Candidates should use only the best books of all the subjects prescribed in the ASRB NET syllabus in order to obtain high scores in the recruitment exam. Check the expert-recommended books for some of the subjects of the ASRB NET-2023, SMS (T-6), and STO (T-6) Exam-2023 exam.