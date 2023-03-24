JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Download Discipline-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

ASRB NET-2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) is scheduled to be held from 26th April 2023. Also check ASRB  exam pattern, number of questions asked, and marking scheme.

Get All Details About ASRB Syllabus Here

ASRB Syllabus 2023: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) is scheduled to  conduct the combined examination for NET-2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) computer-based (CBT) from 26th April 2023 onwards under the ASRB Recruitment 2023. The Board has released a total of  195 vacancies for various posts under STO and SMS posts. Out of 195 vacancies,  163 vacancies are for SMS (T-6) and 32 vacancies are for STO (T-6) posts. Candidates can apply online for NET-2023, SMS (T-6), and STO (T-6) Exam-2023 which was earlier scheduled from 26th March to 10th April 2023. 

The ASRB Selection Process comprises two stages i.e Written Exam and an Interview round. The ASRB 2023 written examination is scheduled to be held from 26th April to 30th April 2023.

In this article, we have discussed the ASRB Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.

ASRB Recruitment 2023 Syllabus 2023 Overview

We have discussed below the major highlights of the ASRB Syllabus PDF for the ease of the candidates.

Conducting Body

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB)

Exam Name

NET-2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Examination-2023

ASRB Vacancy

195

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

26th March to 10th April 2023

Exam Dates

26th April-30th April 2023

Selection Process

Written Exam and Interview

ASRB Syllabus 2023

  • The ASRB National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying examination to determine the eligibility for the Lecturer/Assistant Professor posts in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). 
  • However, the SMS (T-6) Examination is a direct recruitment examination for the Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) post at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) under the administrative control of ICAR. 
  • Furthermore, the STO (T-6) Examination is a direct recruitment examination for the Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) post at ICAR Hqrs and its Research Institutes.
  • The ASRB SMS (T-6) Syllabus and ASRB STO (T-6) Syllabus are common with the NET Disciplines. Check the subject-wise syllabus below:

Discipline No.

Subject

ASRB Recruitment 2023 Syllabus Download Link
1 - 10

Agricultural Biotechnology 

Agricultural Entomology

Agricultural Microbiology 

Economic Botany & Plant Genetic Resources 

Genetics & Plant Breeding 

Nematology 

Plant Biochemistry 

Plant Pathology 

Plant Physiology 

Seed Science & Technology

Click Here
11-20

Floriculture & Landscaping 

Fruit Science 

Spices, Plantation & Medicinal & Aromatic Plants 

Vegetable Science

Animal Biochemistry

Animal Biotechnology 

Animal Genetics & Breeding

Animal Nutrition

Animal Physiology

Animal Reproduction & Gynaecology

Click Here
21-30

Dairy Chemistry

Dairy Microbiology

Dairy Technology

Livestock Product Technology

Livestock Production Management

Poultry Science

Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Microbiology

Veterinary Parasitology

Veterinary Pathology

Click Here
31-40

Veterinary Pharmacology 

Veterinary Public Health

Veterinary Surgery

Aquaculture 

Fisheries Resource Management

Fish Processing Technology

Fish Nutrition

Fish Health

Fish Genetics & Breeding

Agricultural Chemicals

Click Here
41-50

Agricultural Meteorology

Agroforestry

Agronomy

Environmental Science

Soil Sciences

Agricultural Business Management

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Extension

Agricultural Statistics

Home Science

Click Here
51-56

Farm Machinery & Power

Computer Applications & IT

Land & Water Management Engineering

Bioinformatics

Food Technology 

Agricultural Structure and Process Engineering

Click Here
57

Veterinary Anatomy (only for NET)

Click Here
58

Agricultural Physics

Click Here
59

Electronics & Instrumentation

Click Here
60

Textile Manufacture & Technology

Click Here

ASRB Recruitment Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the ASRB Exam Pattern of all the posts to get an idea of the exam format, paper format, and marking scheme followed by officials. 

ASRB Exam Pattern for NET 2023 Exam

  1. There will be one paper of 150 marks consisting of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions with an exam duration of two hours.
  2. The exam will be conducted in an Online format at the designated Centres. 
  3. The questions asked in the exam will be available in bilingual form i.e. Hindi and English medium. 
  4. Each question carries one mark. 
  5. With this, there shall be 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer in the NET-2023. 
  6. The minimum marks required for qualifying NET-2023 are as follow:
  • Un-reserved(UR): 75.0 (50%) 
  • OBC/ EWS: 67.5 (45%)
  • SC / ST/ PwBD: 60.0 (40%)

Subject

Number Of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Concerned Subject

150

150

2 hours

ASRB Exam Pattern for SMS (T-6) &  STO (T-6)  

  1. Firstly, the ASRB SMS (T-6) Exam Pattern and ASRB  STO (T-6) Exam Pattern are same as per the official website.
  2. There shall be two selection rounds i.e Online competitive examination (Computer Based Test) followed by an Interview.
  3. The SMS (T-6) &  STO (T-6) exams shall have one paper of 150 marks with all multiple choice objective questions with an exam duration of 2 hours (Two hours).
  4. The examination will be conducted in an Online format at the designated Centres. The questions will be available in bilingual form i.e. Hindi and English medium. 
  5. As per the marking scheme, 1/3 of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in the examination.
  6. The Minimum marks required for qualifying SMS (T-6) Exam 2023:
  • Un-reserved (UR): 75.0 (50%) 
  • OBC/ EWS: 67.5 (45%) 
  • SC / ST/ PwBD: 60.0 (40%)

Examination

Maximum Marks

Duration

Online Exam (Objective Type)

150

2 hours

Interview

30

-

How to Prepare for ASRB Exam 2023

The NET-2023, SMS (T-6), and STO (T-6) Exam-2023 is one of the toughest competitive exams in the country.  So, it is important for the candidates to follow the ASRB preparation strategy to boost their qualifying chances in the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks for the ASRB online exam preparation.

  • Candidates should adhere to the latest ASRB Syllabus and Exam Pattern to study only subjects and topics that are important from the exam perspective.
  • Next, they should refer to the top-rated books and study material to cover the fundamentals of every topic. 
  • Attempt mock tests and previous ASRB question papers to increase your question-solving speed with accuracy.
  • Create short notes of all the important topics and revise those notes frequently for better results.

Best Books for ASRB Recruitment 2023

Candidates should use only the best books of all the subjects prescribed in the ASRB NET syllabus in order to obtain high scores in the recruitment exam. Check the expert-recommended books for some of the subjects of the ASRB NET-2023, SMS (T-6), and STO (T-6) Exam-2023 exam.

Subjects

Books Name

Author/Publication

Vegetable Science

Vegetable Science for NET SRF JRF ARS PhD ASUs Entrance

D Singh

General Agriculture

General Agriculture for ICAR NET 20TH edition

M S Rathore

Agricultural Biotechnology 

Agricultural Biotechnology 

Gautum V K

Plant Science

Plant Science at a glance

Mangesh Y Dudhe

Plant Biochemistry

Biochemistry and Molecular Chemistry of Plants (english 01 edition)

Bob Buchanan, Wilhelm Gruissem

Agricultural Microbiology

Agricultural Microbiology english 2nd edition

Bagyaraj D J, Rangaswami G

Horticulture

Objective Horticulture for SRF JRF NET ASUs Entrance

Udal Singh

Plant Pathology

Plant Pathology English(11th edition)

B P Pandey

Agricultural Entomology

Agricultural Entomology for competitive view for JRF SRF NET SAUs Entrance

Shravan M Haldar

General Studies

General Studies for ARS and other competitive exams 11th edition

K V Raman Rao

FAQ

Q1. What are the subjects in ASRB NET Syllabus?

The subjects included in the ASRB NET syllabus are Agricultural Biotechnology, Agricultural Entomology, Agricultural Microbiology, Economic Botany & Plant Genetic Resources, Genetics & Plant Breeding, Nematology, Plant Biochemistry, Plant Pathology, Plant Physiology, Seed Science & Technology, etc.

Q2. How to prepare for the ASRB exam?

In order to prepare well for the ASRB Exam, candidates should adhere to the latest syllabus, clear the basic concepts of each and every topic, and attempt mock tests to obtain better results in the exam.
