Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Admit Card 2022 (Released) for Assistant Post@onlinener5.com, Check Download Link

Assam Co-operative Apex Bank has released the Admit Card for the post of Assistant on its official website-apexbankassam.com. Check process to download.

You can download the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

In a bid to download the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration ID and Date of Birth on the link available on the home page.

It is noted that Assam Co-operative Apex Bank is conducting the written exam for the Assistant Post on 26 June 2022. There will be total 125 questions consisting of the subjects General/Financial Awareness, General English/English Language, Reasoning ability/Computer aptitude and Numerical ability.

Total allotted time will be 120 minutes and the question paper will contain 125(one hundred twenty five) Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ) carrying a total of 100 marks.

How to Download Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Admit Card 2022