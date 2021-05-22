Assam HS TET Result 2021 Out @ssa.assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org, Download Higher Secondary TET Score Card Here

Assam HS TET Revised Result: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the revised result of Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (HS TET) for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) on its official websites i.e. ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org. Candidates who appeared for the Assam TET 2020 exam can download Assam Higher Secondary TET Result 2021 from the official website. As per the official website, " Score Card is available, Please Login and Download the Score Card."

Assam HS TET Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Assam TET Result, directly, through the link below:

How to download Assam HS TET Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of SEBA- sebaonline.org Click on the link "HS TET Results (Revised) Link 1 & Link 2", gien at the left corner of the homepage A new page will be opened, enter your 'Application no / Username' and 'Password' Download HS TET Result 2021 Take a print out for future use

The Assam HS TET 2020 exam was held offline in written mode on 10 January 2021 at various exam centres of the state. Earlier, the result was announced 11 February 2021. Now, the board has announced the revised result after consequent upon receipt of several representation from the candidates. The TET empowered committee re-examined the matter through subject experts. On the basis of reports, so received, it is decided to revise the answer key of the Higher Secondary TET.

