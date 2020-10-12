Assam Irrigation Result 2020 for Section Assistant Released @irrigation.assam.gov.in, Download Merit List Here

Assam Irrigation Section Assistant Result 2020: Irrigation Department, Assam has released the result of the exam for the post of Section Assistant, today i.e. on 12 October 2020. The candidates who have appeared in Assam Irrigation Section Assistant Exam can download Assam Irrigation Result from the official website - irrigation.assam.gov.in.

Assam Irrigation Section Assistant Result Link is given below. The candidates can also check the roll number of shortlisted candidates, directly, through the link:

Assam Irrigation Result Download PDF

As per Assam Irrigation Result PDF, the appointment letter will be issued to the selected candidates by respective district level selection committee. Assam Irrigation Section Assistant Merit List does not include candidates against reservation for PWD. The selected PWD candidate as per merit will be contacted for verification before issue of appointment letter.

How to Download Assam Section Assistant Result ?

Go to the official website i.e. https://irrigation.assam.gov.in, given on the Home Page. Click on ‘Result for the recruitmen..’ given under ‘Latest’ Section of the homepage Go to ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Result for the recruitment examination for the Post of Section Assistant held on February 1 and 2, 2020 against advertisement published in dailies vide Janasanyog/D/7888/19 Dated 18/12/2019’ Assam Irrigation Result PDF will open Check your number in the list Take Print Out Irrigation Section Assistant Result PDF for future use

Irrigation Department Assam Section Assistant Exam was conducted on 01 February and 02 February 2020 in all districts in the state.The recruitment is being done to fill 397 vacancies of Section Assistant Posts in the state.