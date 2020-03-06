Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020 to Release on 10 March @slprbassam.in, Check Details Here

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Assam Police has published a latest notification for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the post of Constables (UB) and Constable (AB). As per the notice, Candidates can download Assam Police Constable Admit Card w.e.f. 10 March 2020 by log in SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in.

As per the notice, the Assam Police Constable Admit Card for Dima Hasao, South Salmara, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren, Charaideo, Majuli, Hojai, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Chirang, Morigaon, Goalpara and Sonitpur will be available from 10 March to 25 March 2020.

Assam Police Constable Call Letter for Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Darrang, Hamren, Charaideo, Bongaigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Cachar, Jorhat, Dhubri and Biswanath will be available from 27 March to 11 April 2020 and for Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, Baksa and Barpeta candidates can download Assam Police Admit Card from 13 April till 28 April 2020.

Candidates’ height, weight & chest (only males) will be measured using latest technology and after which the candidate will be examined by a Medical Officer for preliminary check-ups like knock knee, vision test, colour blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities etc. Once a candidate clears the PST he/she will have to appear in the PET (Physical Efficiency Test). The Physical Efficiency Test will be of 40 marks and consist of 3.2 km race to be completed within 14 minutes (840 seconds) and Long Jump of 335 cm (3 chances to be given and the longest valid jump rounded off to the nearest cm will be considered for awarding marks).

Candidates finding difficulty in downloading the admit card may immediately contact the helpline number 6913649611 or WhatsApp No. – 7636071991.

Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) had published the recruitment notification for a total of 6662 post Constable out of which 1917 were for Constable UB Branch and 3419 were for Constable Armed Branch.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card Notice