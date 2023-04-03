Assam Police Excise Constable Admit Card 2023 for CWT OUT: Direct Link to Download SLPRB Admit Card & Other Details Here

Assam Police Excise Constable Admit Card 2023 : The SLPRB has released the admit cards for the final written examination for the post of Excise Constable. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the SLPRB Excise Constable admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

Assam Police Excise Constable Admit Card 2023 : The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has made an announcement regarding the release of admit cards for the final written examinations for the positions of Excise Constable posts. The candidates who have applied for these positions can download their admit cards from the official website of SLPRB, slprbassam.in.

The examination is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2023. Candidates who successfully clear the examination will get the opportunity to serve in the Assam Police Department as an Excise Constable. Candidates are advised to carry their identity proof and other relevant documents with SLPRB excise constable admit card.

Assam Police Excise Constable CWT Admit Card 2023

It is mandatory for candidates to download their Excise SLPRB Constable hall tickets, which serve as an entry ticket for the examination. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are required to take a printout and attach their passport photograph. If the candidate fails to affix their passport photograph, the hall ticket will not be considered valid on the day of the written examination. The SLPRB has made it clear that those candidates who do not carry their Assam Police Excise Constable CWT 2023 admit card will be denied admission to the examination.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the excise constable SLPRB admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

Assam Police Excise Constable Admit Card 2023: Important Details

The Assam Police Excise Constable 2023 CWT Admit Card will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

Assam Police Excise Constable 2023 CWT Admit Card: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

Assam Police Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the Assam Police Excise Constable 2023 Admit Card?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the Assam Police Excise Constable recruitment examination:

Access the SLPRB official website by visiting https://slprbassam.in/. Locate and click on the "Admit Card" option on the homepage. Choose the exam for which you have applied. Provide your registration number and date of birth in the given fields. Click on the "Submit" button to proceed. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Review all the information on the admit card to ensure its accuracy. Download and save a digital copy of the admit card. Print out a hard copy of the SLPRB Excise Constable admit card to keep for future reference.

SLPRB Exam Schedule 2023

The final written examination for the posts of Excise Constable will be held on 9 April 2023. Candidates who face difficulty in downloading their hall tickets can contact the board on the provided numbers or send an email to the authorities.

Also Visit: Latest Government Jobs News & Notification

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.