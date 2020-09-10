Assam Police Excise Recruitment 2020 for 36 Jr Assistant, Driver and Assistant Chemist Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Driver and Assistant Chemist under the Excise Department, Assam.

Applications must be submitted online through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) and will be received with effect from 12 September 2020. The last date of receiving application will be 30 September 2020. No application will be received thereafter.

Notification Number - SLPRB/ REC/Excise/Grade-III/2020/94

Important Dates

Starting Date of Assam Police Online Application – 12 September 2020

Last Date of Submitting Assam Police Online Application – 30 September 2020

Assam Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 36 Posts

Junior Assistant - 12

Driver - 20

Assistant Chemist - 4 Posts

Salary:

Jr Assistant - 14000-60500 + G.P. 6200 PB-2

Driver - 14000-60500 + G.P. 5200 PB-2

Assistant Chemist - 14000-60500 + G.P. 6200 PB-2

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Jr Assistant, Driver and Assistant Chemist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Jr Assistant - The candidate must be a Graduate in any stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University and must possess Computer Skills from a recognized Institute for handling data and text on computer.

Driver - Minimum Educational Qualification is HSLC passed or equivalent from a recognized Board. Must have proficiency in Driving. Must possess a valid four wheeler driving License (LMV) issued by Competent Authority

Assistant Chemist - B. Sc. with Chemistry as one of the subject from recognized University

Physical Fitness:

Candidates should be of sound health, both mentally and physically and free from organic defect bodily infirmity likely to interfere with efficient performance of his duties and required to undergo medical examination before appointment to the service.

Age Limit:

Candidate should not be more than 40 years and less than 18 years of age as on 01 January 2020

Selection Process for Assam Police Jr Assistant, Driver and Assistant Chemist Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of First Phase Test followed by Second Phase Test.

First Phase Test - It is an OMR based test of 100 marks with 100 questions on . Each question will carry 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ (half) mark for each wrong answer. The duration of the Written Test will be of 2 ½ hours for the post of Asstt. Chemist and Jr. Asstt.However, for the posts of Driver the duration of the Written Test will be of 1 ½ hours.

Second Phase Test - It is a computer based test of 50 marks and test the knowledge of posts applied and proficiency of computer operations . However for the posts of driver, Driving/Skill Test will also be included in the 2nd Phase Test and test will be of 30 marks.

How to Apply for Assam Police Excise Recruitment 2020 ?

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 12 September to 30 September 2020.

Assam Police Excise Notification Download

Online Application Link