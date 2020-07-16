Assam Police Recruitment 2020 for 225 Jr Assistant, Steno, Grade 4 and Other Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has published the recruitment notification to the post of Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Computor, Assistant Enforcement Inspector, Enforcement Checker, Grade-IV (District Level), Assistant Commercial Officer, Machinist, Fitter Helper and Electrical Wireman under Commissionerate of Transport, Assam and Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam .
Applications must be submitted online through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) and will be received with effect from 20 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 08 August 2020.
Assam Police Recruitment Notification PDF
Notification Number - SLPRB/REC/TPT/GD-III/2020/ 221
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Assam Police Online Application – 20 July 2020
- Last Date of Submitting Assam Police Online Application – 08 August 2020
Assam Police Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 225 Posts
Commissionerate of Transport, Assam:
- Junior Assistant (HQ Level) - 8 Posts
- Stenographer - 1 Post
- Junior Assistant (District Level) - 56 Posts
- Computor - 1 Post
- Assistant Enforcement Inspector - 30 Posts
- Enforcement Checker - 48 Posts
- Grade-IV(District Level) - 30 Posts
Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam:
- Junior Assistant (HQ Level) - 13 Posts
- Assistant Commercial Officer - 1 Post
- Junior Assistant (District Level) - 24 Posts
- Electrical Wireman - 1 Post
- Machinist - 4 Posts
- Fitter Helper - 8 Posts
Salary:
- Junior Assistant (HQ Level) - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.6200 Pay Band 2
- Stenographer - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.8000 Pay Band 2
- Junior Assistant (District Level) - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.6200 Pay Band 2
- Computor - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.6200 Pay Band 2
- Assistant Enforcement Inspector - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.6200 Pay Band 2
- Enforcement Checker - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.5600 Pay Band 2
- Grade-IV(District Level) - 12000-37500 + GP Rs. 3900 Pay Band 1
- Assistant Commercial Officer - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.7600 Pay Band 2
- Machinist - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.5600 Pay Band 2
- Fitter Helper - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.5200 Pay Band 2
- Electrical Wireman - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.5200 Pay Band 2
Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Steno, Junior Assistant, Grade 4 Posts
- Junior Assistant (HQ. Level& District Level) & Computor: The candidate must be a Graduate in Arts/Science/ Commerce or equivalent from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University and must possess Diploma in Computer.
- Assistant Commercial Officer: The candidate must be a Graduate in Arts/Science/ Commerce or equivalent from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.
- Stenographer-III: The candidate must be a Graduate in Arts/Science/ Commerce or equivalent from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University with having National Trade Certificate in Stenography from ITI in Assam or any other Institutes recognized by Govt. of Assam/Govt. of India with 80 words per minutes.
- Assistant Enforcement Inspector: Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board/ Council.
- Enforcement Checker: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from any recognised Board.
- Machinist : HSLC or equivalent examination passed with Diploma in Machinist from ITI or Govt. recognized Institute.
- Fitter Helper: HSLC or equivalent examination passed with Diploma in Fitter from ITI or Govt. recognized Institute.
- Electrical Wireman: HSLC or equivalent examination passed with Diploma in Electrical Wireman from ITI or Govt. recognized Institute.
- Grade-IV(District Level): 8th class passed
Age Limit:
Candidate should not be more than 38 years and less than 18 years of age as on 01 January, 2020
Physical Standard:
Candidates should be of sound health, both mentally and physically and free from organic defect bodily infirmity likely to interfere with efficient performance of his duties and ii) required to undergo medical examination before appointment to the service
Selection Process for Assam Police Steno, Junior Assistant, Grade 4 Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of First Phase Test/Written Test and Second Phase Test. Stenography Test shall be conducted for Stenographer Posts.
How to Apply for Assam Police Steno, Junior Assistant Grade 4 Posts Jobs 2020
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 20 July to 08 August 2020.