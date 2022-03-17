Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 (Out) @slprbassam.in: Check SLPRB HAll Ticket Download Link

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 has been released by Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) at slprbassam.in.

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Download: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has released the admit card of the written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) on slprbassam.in. The Combined Written Test shall be held on 24 April 2022 from 10 AM to 12 noon in the selected districts. Candidates can download Assam Police Admit Card by visiting the official website. They are also facilitated with Assam Police SI Admit Card Link in this article below:

The exam will be conducted in OMR sheet. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The questions will be set in three parts:

Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India and General Knowledge.

Candidates will use a black or dark blue ball pen to answer the OMR-based answer sheet.The duration of the test will be of3 (three) hours.

How to Download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SLPRB -slprbassam.in Click on ‘COMMON WRITTEN EXAM PORTAL’given under ‘Please click here to go to Common Written Exam (SEBA) Portal’ A new window will open Now, login in to your account and provide your application Number, Candidate`s Name and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) Click on ‘Register’ Download SLPRB Admit Card 2022

Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Assam Police has published the notification for filling up 306 SI UB Posts in the pay scale of Rs. 14000-60500(Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 8700/-Grade pay.