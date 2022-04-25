Assam Police SI Exam Analysis 2022: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Post-wise Papers

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Assam Police SI 2022 Exam was held on 24th April 2022. Check Here Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts for 2760 Vacancies of SI (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Created On: Apr 25, 2022 15:10 IST
Assam Police SI Exam Analysis 2022 Difficulty Level Good Attempts Post wise Papers

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Key Updates: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati successfully conducted the Assam Police SI Written Exam on 24th April 2022 for filling up of 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, and 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police. In this article, we have shared Assam Police SI Exam Analysis 2022 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Post-wise Papers for 2760 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Applications Start Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB)

10th December 2021

Online Applications End Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB)

9th January 2022

Online Applications Start Date for SI (AB)

22nd December 2021

Online Applications End Date for SI (AB)

21st January 2022

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Release Date

13th March 2022 (11 AM) - 24th April 2022

Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam

24th April 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions

Sections

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Time Allotted

Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension

 

100 Questions

 

100 Marks

 

3 Hours

Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India

General Knowledge

NOTE: Each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police

Sections

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Time Allotted

Elementary Arithmetic

 

 

45 Questions

 

 

45 Marks

 

 

90 Minutes

General English

Logical reasoning/Mental ability

Assam’s History, Geography, Polity, Economy

General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs

NOTE: For each correct answer the candidate will get one mark. There will be no negative marking. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

Assam Police SI Exam Analysis 2022 Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Candidates shared their feedback on the overall difficulty level and good attempts in the Written Exam. The difficulty level of the question papers for both the posts was Easy-to-Moderate. Read more below to gain an understanding of the good attempts.

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions

Sections

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension

100 Questions

68-77

Easy-Moderate

Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India

General Knowledge

NOTE: Each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police

Sections

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Elementary Arithmetic

 45 Questions

 24-33

 Easy-Moderate

General English

Logical reasoning/Mental ability

Assam’s History, Geography, Polity, Economy

General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs

 

Take Free Online Assam Police 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
