Assam Police SI Exam Analysis 2022: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Post-wise Papers

Assam Police SI 2022 Exam was held on 24th April 2022. Check Here Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts for 2760 Vacancies of SI (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Key Updates: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati successfully conducted the Assam Police SI Written Exam on 24th April 2022 for filling up of 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, and 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police. In this article, we have shared Assam Police SI Exam Analysis 2022 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Post-wise Papers for 2760 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Online Applications Start Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 10th December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 9th January 2022 Online Applications Start Date for SI (AB) 22nd December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (AB) 21st January 2022 Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Release Date 13th March 2022 (11 AM) - 24th April 2022 Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam 24th April 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Allotted Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension 100 Questions 100 Marks 3 Hours Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India General Knowledge

NOTE: Each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Allotted Elementary Arithmetic 45 Questions 45 Marks 90 Minutes General English Logical reasoning/Mental ability Assam’s History, Geography, Polity, Economy General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs

NOTE: For each correct answer the candidate will get one mark. There will be no negative marking. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

Assam Police SI Exam Analysis 2022 Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Candidates shared their feedback on the overall difficulty level and good attempts in the Written Exam. The difficulty level of the question papers for both the posts was Easy-to-Moderate. Read more below to gain an understanding of the good attempts.

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions

Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension 100 Questions 68-77 Easy-Moderate Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India General Knowledge

For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police