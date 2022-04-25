Assam Police SI 2022: Check Expected Cut-Off Marks for Sub-Inspector & Constables UB & AB

Assam Police SI 2022 Exam was held on 24th April 2022. Check Expected Cut-Off Marks for 2760 Vacancies of SI (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Expected Cut-Off 2022: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati successfully conducted the Assam Police SI Written Exam on 24th April 2022 for filling up 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, and 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police. In this article, we have shared Assam Police SI Expected Cut-Off 2022 for 2760 Vacancies of SI (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Online Applications Start Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 10th December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 9th January 2022 Online Applications Start Date for SI (AB) 22nd December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (AB) 21st January 2022 Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Release Date 13th March 2022 (11 AM) - 24th April 2022 Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam 24th April 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Allotted Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension 100 Questions 100 Marks 3 Hours Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India General Knowledge

NOTE: Each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Allotted Elementary Arithmetic 45 Questions 45 Marks 90 Minutes General English Logical reasoning/Mental ability Assam’s History, Geography, Polity, Economy General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs

NOTE: For each correct answer the candidate will get one mark. There will be no negative marking. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

Assam Police SI Expected Cut-off Marks 2022

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions

Category Male Female General (Unreserved) 40 – 45 34 – 39 General (EWS) 38 – 43 30 – 35 OBC/MOBC 35 – 40 25 – 30 SC 37 – 42 30 – 35 ST 35 – 40 30 – 35

For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police

Category UB AB General (Unreserved) 70 – 75 79 – 84 OBC 67 – 69 74 – 79 SC 59 – 62 68 – 70 ST 63 – 66 71 – 73

What next after Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam?

Candidates who qualify for the Written Exam will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on a merit basis. A list will be published by the SLPRB.

PST (Physical Standard Test): The PST will carry no marks. Measurement of the height, weight, and chest (only for Male & Transgender) of the candidates will be taken after which the candidate will be inspected by a medical officer for preliminary checkups like knocked knee, vision test, color blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities, etc. Varicose vein shall be considered a temporary disqualification. Once a candidate clears the PST, he/she will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

PET (Physical Efficiency Test): The Physical Efficiency Test will carry 40 marks. It will have 2 (two) events:

a) 1600 meters race for male candidates and 800 meters race for female candidates.

b) Long Jump – for Male & Transgender 335 cm (minimum) and for females 244 cm (minimum), 3 chances (longest valid jump will be considered).

