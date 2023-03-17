JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 For 244 Assistant Engineer Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And Application Process

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023: Assam PSC has invited online applications for the 244 Assistant Engineer Posts on its official website. Check  Assam PSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023
Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil). A total of 244 Assistant Engineer posts are to be filled under the joint cadre of Public Works Road (PWRD) and Public Works (B and NH) Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 April 2023. The process of online application will commence from 22 March 2023.


Notification Details Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification
Advt No.: 01/2023
Important Date Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Starting Date for Submission of Application: 22 March 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 April 2023
Last Date for Payment of Application Fees : 23 April 2023

Assam PSC AE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Assam PSC AE Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Degree in Civil Engineering  from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by the Government. or Passed Part A and  B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and Possessing a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers India only. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.  
Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification 

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Event  Details 
Organization  Assam Public Service Commission
Post Name Assistant Engineer (Civil)
Number of Posts  244
Category  Govt Jobs
Application Mode Online
Opening Date for Online Application 22 March 2023
Last Date  for Online Application  21 April 2023
Official Website  apsc.nic.in

How To Download Assam PSC AE 2023 Notification?

  1. Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - @apsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Notification for Requirement of Graduate and Technician Apprentices at BEML Limited., Bangalore' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
  5. Download APSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification  and save the same for your future reference.

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF

Assam PSC AE Salary 2023

Pay Scale-Rs. 30,000 to 1,10,000
Grade Pay-Rs 12,700
Pay Band-PB-4

APSC AE Vacancy 2023

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-244

How To Apply Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for APSC AE recruitment website. Those candidates who have not registered yet, in Online Recruitment Portal of APSC are first required to go to the APSC's recruitment website https://apscrecruitment, in and register themselves by clicking on, Register Here, link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by providing basic details.

FAQ

What is the eligibility for Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023?

Applying Candidates should have Degree in Civil Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

What is the application dates for Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023?

Last date for Submission of application for above posts is 21 April 2023. Starting date for submission of application is 22 March 2023.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next