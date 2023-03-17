Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 For 244 Assistant Engineer Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And Application Process

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 : Assam PSC has invited online applications for the 244 Assistant Engineer Posts on its official website. Check Assam PSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil). A total of 244 Assistant Engineer posts are to be filled under the joint cadre of Public Works Road (PWRD) and Public Works (B and NH) Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 April 2023. The process of online application will commence from 22 March 2023.



Advt No.: 01/2023

Important Date Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 22 March 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 April 2023

Last Date for Payment of Application Fees : 23 April 2023

Assam PSC AE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Assam PSC AE Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Degree in Civil Engineering from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by the Government. or Passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and Possessing a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers India only.

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization Assam Public Service Commission Post Name Assistant Engineer (Civil) Number of Posts 244 Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Online Opening Date for Online Application 22 March 2023 Last Date for Online Application 21 April 2023 Official Website apsc.nic.in

How To Download Assam PSC AE 2023 Notification?

Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - @apsc.nic.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment notification available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download APSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF

Assam PSC AE Salary 2023

Pay Scale-Rs. 30,000 to 1,10,000

Grade Pay-Rs 12,700

Pay Band-PB-4

APSC AE Vacancy 2023

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-244

How To Apply Assam PSC AE Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for APSC AE recruitment website. Those candidates who have not registered yet, in Online Recruitment Portal of APSC are first required to go to the APSC's recruitment website https://apscrecruitment, in and register themselves by clicking on, Register Here, link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by providing basic details.