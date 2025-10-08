JNVST 2026 Class 9 and 11 Registration Extended to October 21, Submit Applications at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date for the JNVST Class 9 and 11 registration 2026. Candidates yet to register for JNV Selection Test 2026 for the admissions to class 9 and class 11 can visit the official website to submit the applications.

According to the schedule provided, the last date for candidates to register for JNV Admissions 2026 to classes 9 and 11 is October 21, 2025. This year the selection test will be conducted on February 7, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing must note that the registration is a mandatory procedure and must be completed before the deadline.

JNVST Class 9 and 11 Registration 2026 link is available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register