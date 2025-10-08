JNVST 2026 Class 9 and 11 Registration Extended to October 21, Submit Applications at navodaya.gov.in

Key Points
- Candidates can register for JNVST 2026 through the linnk at navodaya.gov.in
- Last date to register for admissions is October 21, 2025
- JNVST class 9, 11 entrance to be held on February 7, 2025
JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date for the JNVST Class 9 and 11 registration 2026. Candidates yet to register for JNV Selection Test 2026 for the admissions to class 9 and class 11 can visit the official website to submit the applications.
According to the schedule provided, the last date for candidates to register for JNV Admissions 2026 to classes 9 and 11 is October 21, 2025. This year the selection test will be conducted on February 7, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing must note that the registration is a mandatory procedure and must be completed before the deadline.
JNVST Class 9 and 11 Registration 2026 link is available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register
Steps to Apply for JNVST Class 9, 11 Admissions 2026
The link for candidates to register for JNVST class 9 and class 11 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST
Step 2: Click on Class 9/ Class 11 registration link
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Read through the instructions and enter all required details
