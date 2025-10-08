UGC NET December 2025 Notification OUT
JNVST 2026 Class 9 and 11 Registration Extended to October 21, Submit Applications at navodaya.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 8, 2025, 10:41 IST

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the last date for candidates to register for JNVST Class 9 and 11 admission 2026. Candidates can register through the link available at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2026 Class 9 and 11 Registration Extended to October 21
Key Points

  • Candidates can register for JNVST 2026 through the linnk at navodaya.gov.in
  • Last date to register for admissions is October 21, 2025
  • JNVST class 9, 11 entrance to be held on February 7, 2025

JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date for the JNVST Class 9 and 11 registration 2026. Candidates yet to register for JNV Selection Test 2026 for the admissions to class 9 and class 11 can visit the official website to submit the applications. 

According to the schedule provided, the last date for candidates to register for JNV Admissions 2026 to classes 9 and 11 is October 21, 2025. This year the selection test will be conducted on February 7, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing must note that the registration is a mandatory procedure and must be completed before the deadline. 

JNVST Class 9 and 11 Registration 2026 link is available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register

JNVST Class 9 Registration 2026 - Click Here

JNVST Class 11 Registration 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Apply for JNVST Class 9, 11 Admissions 2026

The link for candidates to register for JNVST class 9 and class 11 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST

Step 2: Click on Class 9/ Class 11 registration link

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Read through the instructions and enter all required details


