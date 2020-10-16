Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 Released @apsc.gov.in, Raise Objections if any by 22 October, Download Link Available Here

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Assam PSC JE Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 25PSCICONlExam-52/2019-2020 can now download set wise JE Answer Keys 2020 through the official website of APPSC.i.e.apsc.gov.in.

Assam PSC JE Exam 2020 Screening Test was conducted on 11 October 2020 at various exam centres of the state. Now, the commission has uploaded the Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 on the subject of (i) Civil Engineering & (U) General Studies at its website.i.e.apsc.gov.in.

Candidates can Download Subject Wise Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 followed by the instructions given below. All candidates are advised to download the answer keys for future reference.

Visit the official website.i.e.apsc.gov.in. Click on GS SERIES-A, GS SERIES-B, GS SERIES-C, GS SERIES-D, Civil Engineering-A, Civil Engineering-B, Civil Engineering-C, Civil Engineering-D Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020flashing on the homepage. The respective PDF will open. Candidates can download Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020for future reference.

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 GS Series A

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 GS Series B

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 GS Series C

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 GS Series D

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 Civil Engineering A

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 Civil Engineering B

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 Civil Engineering C

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 Civil Engineering D

Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020 Notice

Official Website

If any candidate has an objection against Assam PSC JE Answer Key 2020, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post latest by 22 October 2020 for taking necessary action from this end.

No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained. No objections will be received after the due date.