Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021 for 134 Rifleman GD, Clerk, PA and Other Group C Posts Across India, Download Assam Rifle Rally Notification @assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the Director General Assam Rifle has published a recruitment notification for the post of Rifleman General Duty, Havildar Clerk, Warrant Officer Personal Assistance (PA), Rifleman Electrical Fitter Signal (EFS), Rifleman Lineman Field (LMN), Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic (RM), Rifleman Armourer, Rifleman electrician Mechanic Vehicle (EMV), Rifleman Vehicle Mechanic (VM), Rifleman Electrician, Rifleman Plumber, Warrant Officer Pharmacist, Havildar X-Ray Assistant, Rifleman Female Attendant, Rifleman Barber, Rifleman Cook, Rifleman Equipment & Boot Repairer (EBR), Rifleman Safai, Rifleman Washerman on its official website - assamrifles.gov.in.

Eligible and interested can apply for Assam Rifle Rally 2021 through offline mode on or before 01 March 2021. A total of 134 vacancies are available across India. Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally will be from 06 April 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 01 March 2021

Assam Rifle Compassionate Ground Appointment Recruitment Rally - 06 April 2021

Assam Rifle Vacancy Details

Total - 134 Posts

Rifleman General Duty (GD - Male/Female) - 87

Havildar Clerk (Male/Female) - 15

Rifleman Cook (Male only) - 06

Rifleman Safai (Male only) - 04

Rifleman Washerman (Male only) - 03

Rifleman Barber (Male only) - 03

Rifleman Equipment & Boot Repairer (EBR Male only) - 02

Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic (RM Male only) - 02

Rifleman Electrician (Male only) - 02

Warrant Officer Personal Assistance (PA - Male/Female) - 01

Rifleman Electrical Fitter Signal (EFS Male only) - 01

Rifleman Lineman Field (LMN Male only) - 01

Rifleman Armourer (Male only) - 01

Rifleman Electrician Mechanic Vehicle (EMV Male only) - 01

Rifleman Vehicle Mechanic (VM Male only) - 01

Rifleman Plumber (Male only) - 01

Warrant Officer Pharmacist (Male/Female) - 01

Havildar X-Ray Assistant (Male only) - 01

Rifleman Female Attendant (Female only) - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Rifle Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

General Duty (GD - Male/Female) - 10th class passed

Clerk (Male/Female) - 12 th class passed. Typing speed of 35 wpm

Rifleman Cook (Male only) - 10th class passed. Cooking skills

Rifleman Safai (Male only) - 10th class passed. Necessary skills

Rifleman Washerman (Male only) - 10th class passed. Washing skills

Rifleman Barber (Male only) - 10th class passed. Barber skills

Rifleman Equipment & Boot Repairer (EBR Male only) - 10th class passed. EBR skills

Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic (RM Male only) - 10th class passed with diploma or 12th class passed PCM

Rifleman Electrician (Male only) - 10th class passed and ITI

Warrant Officer Personal Assistance (PA - Male/Female) - 01

Rifleman Electrical Fitter Signal (EFS Male only) - 10th class passed with science, maths and english.

Rifleman Lineman Field (LMN Male only) - 10th passed with ITI

Rifleman Armourer (Male only) - 10th class passed. Basic Aptitude Skills

Rifleman Electrician Mechanic Vehicle (EMV Male only) - 10th class passed and ITI

Rifleman Vehicle Mechanic (VM Male only) - 10th class passed with science, maths, english and ITI

Rifleman Plumber (Male only) - 10th class passed and ITI

Warrant Officer Pharmacist (Male/Female) - 10+2 and Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy

Havildar X-Ray Assistant (Male only) - 12 th passed with Diploma in Radiology

passed with Diploma in Radiology Rifleman Female Attendant (Female only) - 10thclass passed

How to Apply for Assam Rifle Group C Recruitment 2021

Eligibel and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to Directorate General Assam Rifles (Recruitment Branch) Laitkor, Shillong, Meghalaya – 793010 on or before 01 March 2021.

Assam Rifle Group C Notification Download

