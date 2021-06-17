Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 against 131 Meritorious Sportspersons, Apply Online from 26 June @assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 Notice Out for Rifleman/Riflewomen General Duty against Meritorious Sportspersons Recruitment Scheme. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021: Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Rifleman/Riflewomen General Duty against Meritorious Sportspersons Recruitment Scheme. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at assamrifles.gov.in on or before 26 July 2021.

A total of 131 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online process for aforesaid posts will commence from 26 June onwards. The Candidates can go through this recruitment notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 June 2021

Last date for submission of application: 26 July 2021

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 Vacancy Details

Rifleman/Riflewomen General Duty- 131 Posts

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 10th pass from a recognized Board.

Eligibility Criteria: Players who have participated in any International Competition/ National Competitions/ InterUniversity Tournaments/National Sports/ Games for Schools National award winner in National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 23 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active on 26 June

Official Website

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected through Physical Standard Test (PST), Field Trials in respective sports and Medical Exam at their own risk and expense. Injuries including fatal due to the test during respective rally and transit will not be compensated in any matter by the Govt. Or Assam Rifles.

How to apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 26 June onwards at assamrifles.gov.in. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.