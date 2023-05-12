Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Date: Assam 10th Result Time Likely Soon at sebaonline.org, Check Latest News

Assam HSLC class 10 result 2023 is expected to be announced on the official website soon. The date and time for the declaration of the board results will be confirmed by the board officials.

Assam HSLC Result 2023 Soon: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will announce the Assam HSLC class 10 result soon. It is expected that the board will announce the results for the class 10 students by the last week of May 2023. An official confirmation from the board regarding the announcement of the board officials is expected in the coming days.

Once announced, Assam Board 10th result 2023 will be available on the official website sebaonline.org. To check the class 10 board results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number mentioned on the admit card in the given link.

This year Assam board conducted the class 10 HSLC exams from March 3 to April 1, 2023, while the class 12 exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023. According to the data available, over 8 lakh students appeared for the HSLC and Class 12 exams. Candidates can check here the date and time and other details related to Assam HSLC Result 2023.

Assam 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam is expected to announce the Assam HSLC 10th results soon. An official notification on the date and time is expected to be announced by board officials in the coming weeks. Considering that the board concluded the exams in April, the board is expected to announce the results by the last week of May 2023.

Steps to Check Assam HSLC Result 2023

The Assam Board 10th result 2023 will be announced on the official website soon. To check the board results students are advised to visit the official website and enter the class 10 roll number in the result link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the board results.

Step 1: Visit the Assam Board SEBA official website

Step 2: Click on HSLC result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the result link

Step 4: Download the Assam HSLC Result 2023 for further reference

Candidates who qualify the Assam 10th exams will be eligible for admission to class 11. Candidates can apply for the class 11 admissions by submitting the online copy of the results which will be available on the official website. Candidates must however note that the original certificates and marksheets will be available shortly after the results are announced.

