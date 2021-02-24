Assam Sericulture Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Grade 4 Call Letter @sericulturerecruitment.in

Assam Sericulture Admit Card 2021 Download: Directorate of Sericulture, Assam has released the admit card of written exam for Grade-IV posts. Candidates can download Sericulture Admit Card from the official website - sericulturerecruitment.in.

Assam Sericulture Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Sericulture Grade 4 Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Assam Sericulture Admit Card Download Link

Assam Sericulture Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2021 (Sunday).

Assam Sericulture Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in OMR Sheets. There will be questions on Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, History, Geography, English and General Knowledge. The total marks of the exam are 100. There will be negative marking of half marks in the exam. Total time duration of the exam is 2 hours.

How to Download Assam Sericulture Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of DSA Recruitment Click on the link ‘Login: Admit Card Download’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter Registration No/Mobile Number and Date Of Birth Type Captcha and click on 'Login' Button Download Assam Sericulture Grade 4 Admit Card 2021

Handloom Textiles & Sericulture Directorate of Sericulture, Government of Assam had released the recruitment notification for 180 posts for Grade – IV for Seri Culture, Assam Head Office & District/ Sub-Divisional Offices. Online applications were invited from 20 January to 03 February 2021.