ASSIST collaborates with GNIDA to organize 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament & Inclusive Zone Basketball Exhibition Matches during Greater Noida Carnival 2020

ASSIST is proud to collaborate with Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to organize a 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament & Inclusive Zone Exhibition Matches as part of the week long celebrations at the Greater Noida Carnival 2020. 24 teams from various schools would participate in the tournament. The 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament will celebrate the debut of 3 X 3 Basketball as an Olympic event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

ASSIST would also sensitize the general public on the need for ‘zero discrimination’ in sports by organizing Inclusive Zone Basketball exhibition matches, where the general public would be encouraged to participate. Wheelchair bound participants would play alongside those afflicted with Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Deafness and ‘normal’ students to demonstrate that sports can unite all enthusiasts, rather than divide them into separate groups defined by physical and mental ability.

ASSIST - an initiative founded by a school student, Kartikeya and ably assisted by another student Parth, promotes sports as a medium to build an inclusive society that unites people, rather than divide them into artificially defined groups.

As part of the Greater Noida Carnival 2020, more than 100 school students, both boys and girls, will participate in a 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament organized by GNIDA in collaboration with ASSIST. The tournament would be held on 25th January 2020, at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The overall theme is to “experience a new world of joy” through Basketball. The Tournament would be interspersed with Inclusive Zone Basketball Exhibition Matches where students with differing physical and mental ability would play together. Through this we wish to achieve Unity in Diversity by promoting inclusive sports.

Sharing his thoughts, Kartikeya said,“Sports unites India like no other activity. ASSIST promotes Basketball, a sport we are crazy about and one which is popular among Generation Z. Through Basketball, we wish to unite all strata of Indian society. ASSIST offers free Basketball training for marginalized students to create and develop the link between leadership, gender equity, character, teamwork, and communication with academic success and creating hope in their classrooms, communities and families.”

