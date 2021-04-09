Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for Assistant Audit Officer Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible persons for recruitment of 138 posts of Assistant Audit officer (Bihar Audit Services) on its official website. You check eligibility criteria and other details here.

Created On: Apr 9, 2021 09:03 IST
Assistant Audit Officer Recruitment Notification

BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible persons for recruitment of 138 posts of Assistant Audit officer (Bihar Audit Services) in Audit Directorate under Finance Dept., Govt. of Bihar.  Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts from 17 April 2021. Applying candidates should note that the last date for application is 15 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate  with any one of subjects including Commerce, Economics or Mathematics with additional eligibility can apply for BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advt. No. 05/2021

Important Date BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 17 April 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application:15 May 2021

Vacancy Details BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Assistant Audit officer-138 Post

Eligibility Criteria BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Graduate with any one of subjects including Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from any recognized University. MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA and CS certificates are eligible to apply for these posts. 
Check the notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

In a bit to apply for BPSC Assistant Audit officer Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates will have to visit  the official website of the Commission onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Under the applying process, you will have to go to the online application section and read the recruitment notification and apply online for the recruitment examination. Last date for online submission of application is 15 May 2021.

 

