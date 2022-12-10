Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 for Jr Clerk, Safai Karmachari and Others: Download PDF

Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Aurangabad Cantonment Board has published notice in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022 for 31 various posts including Junior Clerk, Lab Assistant, Peon, Electrician Pump Operator, Safai Karmachari, Dresser and others.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree/7th/10th/12th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Notification.
Important Date for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 January 2023
Vacancy Details for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Junior Clerk-04
Dresser -01
Electrician-01
Lab Assistant -01
Mali-01
Mazdoor-01
Midwife-01
Peon-03
Pump Operator-01
Safai Karmachari -16
Valve Man-01
Eligibility Criteria for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Junior Clerk- Should Posses a degree from recognized institute / University.
Should possess a Govt. Commercial Certificate OR
Computer typing certificate with speed of not less than 40 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Marathi / Hindi issued by Govt. recognized institutes.
MS-CIT (certificate has to be submitted within 06 month of joining).
Dresser -10thPass with CMD Certificate from Govt. recognizedinstitute / University
Candidates willing to apply for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/exam update/salary and others for the posts.
How To Download: Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of Aurangabad Cantonment Board-https://aurangabad.cantt.gov.in/
- Go to the Description Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ DETAIL ADVERTISMENT' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply For Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website and can send the duly filled application form along with self-attested copies of documents mentioned in the notification by Ordinary Post /Registered Post / Speed Post only on the address given in notification. Last Date for receipt of offline applications is 06/01/2023.