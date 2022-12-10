Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 for Jr Clerk, Safai Karmachari and Others: Download PDF

Aurangabad Cantt has invited online application for the 31 Jr Clerk and Others on its official website. Check Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Aurangabad Cantonment Board has published notice in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022 for 31 various posts including Junior Clerk, Lab Assistant, Peon, Electrician Pump Operator, Safai Karmachari, Dresser and others.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree/7th/10th/12th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Notification.

Important Date for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 January 2023

Vacancy Details for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Junior Clerk-04

Dresser -01

Electrician-01

Lab Assistant -01

Mali-01

Mazdoor-01

Midwife-01

Peon-03

Pump Operator-01

Safai Karmachari -16

Valve Man-01

Eligibility Criteria for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Clerk- Should Posses a degree from recognized institute / University.

Should possess a Govt. Commercial Certificate OR

Computer typing certificate with speed of not less than 40 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Marathi / Hindi issued by Govt. recognized institutes.

MS-CIT (certificate has to be submitted within 06 month of joining).

Dresser -10thPass with CMD Certificate from Govt. recognizedinstitute / University

Candidates willing to apply for Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/exam update/salary and others for the posts.

How To Download: Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Aurangabad Cantonment Board-https://aurangabad.cantt.gov.in/ Go to the Description Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ DETAIL ADVERTISMENT' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF







How To Apply For Aurangabad Cantt Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website and can send the duly filled application form along with self-attested copies of documents mentioned in the notification by Ordinary Post /Registered Post / Speed Post only on the address given in notification. Last Date for receipt of offline applications is 06/01/2023.