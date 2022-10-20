AWES Admit Card 2022 on 23 Oct: Check Updates Here

AWES Admit Card 2022: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is releasing the admit card for Online Screening Test (OST) on 23 October 2022 (Sunday) at 1 PM. The candidates can check the details regarding the AWES Admit Card on this page. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be released on 20 October 2022.

The Admit Card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The cards will also have COVID-related Safety instructions. All candidates are expected to abide by the same. Candidates are advised to read the instructions appended to the Admit Card carefully.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the mock test through the link given below:

AWES Screening Test Links:

How to Download AWES Admit Card 2022 ?