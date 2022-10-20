AWES Admit Card 2022 on 23 Oct: Check Updates Here

AWES Admit Card 2022: Army Welfare Education Society is releasing the admit card on 23 October 2022. Check Details Here.

AWES Admit Card 2022

AWES Admit Card 2022: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is releasing the admit card for Online Screening Test (OST) on 23 October 2022 (Sunday) at 1 PM. The candidates can check the details regarding the AWES Admit Card on this page. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be released on 20 October 2022.

The Admit Card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The cards will also have COVID-related Safety instructions. All candidates are expected to abide by the same. Candidates are advised to read the instructions appended to the Admit Card carefully.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the mock test through the link given below:

AWES Screening Test Links:

PGT Accountancy

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Biology

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Biotechnology

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Business Studies

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Chemistry

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Computer Science

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Economics

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT English

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Fine Arts

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Geography

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Hindi

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT History

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Home Science

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Information Practices

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Mathematics

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Physical Education

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Physics

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Political Science

Download Mock Question Paper

PGT Psychology

Download Mock Question Paper

PRTs Section C Set 1

Download Mock Question Paper

PRTs Section C Set 2 With Physical Education

Download Mock Question Paper

TGT Computer Science

Download Mock Question Paper

TGT English

Download Mock Question Paper

TGT Hindi

Download Mock Question Paper

TGT Mathematics

Download Mock Question Paper

TGT Physical Education

Download Mock Question Paper

TGT Sanskrit

Download Mock Question Paper

TGT Science

Download Mock Question Paper

TGT Social Study

Download Mock Question Paper

How to Download AWES Admit Card 2022 ?

  • Visit the official website of the AWES
  • Click on the admit card link given homepage
  • Enter the details
  • Download AWES Admit Card

