Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 for 500 Generalist Officer Posts, Notification Expected Soon

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Bank of Maharashtra (BOB) is soon expected to release the recruitment notification for the post of Generalist Officer in Scale 2 and 3 on its official website bankofmaharashtra.in. A total of 500 vacancies are expected under Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment for the year 2022.

As per the reports, BOM Generalist Officer Application Link will be available from 05 February 2022. Candidates can apply for BOM Recruitment 2022 upto 22 February 2022.

Shortlisted applicants will be called for the online exam which is expected on 12 March 2022. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Important Dates

Starting Date of BOM Generalist Officer Registration - 05 February 2022

Last Date of BOM Generalist Officer Registration - 22 February 2022

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 500

Generalist Officer Scale-II - 400 (UR-162, SC-60, ST-30, OBC-108, EWS-40)

Generalist Officer Scale-III - 100 (UR-41, SC-15, ST-7, OBC-27, EWS-10)

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any field with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all semester/years (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) or CA/CMA/CFA.

Experience:

Generalist Officer Scale-II - Post qualification work experience of 3 years

Generalist Officer Scale-III - Post qualification work experience of 5 years

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Age Limit:

Generalist Officer Scale-II - 25 to 35 years

Generalist Officer Scale-III - 25 to 38 years

Selection Process for Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam.

How to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 05 to 22 February 2022.