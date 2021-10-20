Bank of Maharashtra SO Admit Card 2021 Out @bankofmaharashtra.in, Download BOM AFO Call Letter

Bank of Maharashtra SO Admit Card 2021 has been released of Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) for the post of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II on bankofmaharashtra.in. Check Download Link.

Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2021: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has released the admit card of the online exam to be held on 31 October 2021 (Sunday) for the post of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II. Those who submitted their application for BOM SO Recruitment 2021 for 190 vacancies can download Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card from bankofmaharashtra.in. BOM Admit Card Link is also available in this article.

Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card Download Link

The candidates should carry their admit card along with photo identity proof stapled with it and same (currently valid) photo ID in original. They should submit the call-letter alongwith photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together by putting it in the designated drop box. Currently valid photo identity proof may be PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with duly attested photograph/Photo Identity proof with photograph issued by a Gazetted Officer (on official letterhead)/Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative along with a photograph (on official letterhead)/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College/University/Aadhar/E-Aadhar Card with a photograph / Bar Council Identity card with photograph /Employee ID).

Bank of Maharashtra SO Sample Paper

Bank of Maharashtra SO Exam Pattern:

The mode of the exam is online.

There is no negative marking in the exam.

There will be 50 Multiple-Choice Questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Professional Knowledge 50 100 1 hour

Let’s check the procedure to download Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2021.

How to Download Bank of Maharashtra SO Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the BOM Website - bankofmaharashtra.in Visit the 'Career' Tab Now, click on 'Recruitment Process' then 'Current Openings'. Click on 'Know More' Now, click on 'CALL LETTER / ADMIT CARD (For Online Examination Scheduled on 31.10.2021)' given under 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II Project 2021-22' Provide your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Date of Birth Download BOM Admit Card

The bank had published the notification for various SO Posts including Agriculture Field Officer, Security Officer, Law Officer, HR / Personnel Officer,IT Support Administrator, DBA(MSSQL/ORACLE), Windows Administrator,Product Support Engineer, Network & Security Administrator and Email Administrator.