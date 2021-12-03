Bank of Maharashtra SO Result 2021 Out @bankofmaharashtra.in, Check Your BOM Exam Marks Here

Bank of Maharashtra SO Result 2021 has been released on bankofmaharashtra.in. Check Marks Link Below.

Bank of Maharashtra SO Result 2021: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has released the marks of the computer based exam conducted for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II on bankofmaharashtra.in. Candidates can download Bank of Maharashtra Result from the official website using their Registration No and Date of Birth. However, Bank of Maharashtra SO Result Link is available below for the reference of the candidates.

Bank of Maharashtra SO Result Download Link 2021

How to Download Bank of Maharashtra SO Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of BOM i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in

Go to 'Career' Tab and then click on 'Recruitment Process' after that click on 'Current Openings'- Click on 'Know More'

Now, click on 'Marks obtained in Online Examination of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II' given under 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II Project 2021-22'

Enter your login details

Download BOM Result

Candidates who have qualified the online exam will be called for Interview Round. Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview will be 100 Marks.

The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Examination and Interview and accordingly a merit list shall be prepared for selection of candidates. The minimum cut off marks for interview and final selection shall be 50% for UR / EWS and 45% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD.

Bank of Maharashtra SO Exam was held on 31 October 2021 (Sunday) for 190 vacancies.