Bankura University Result 2025 OUT at bankurauniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

As per the latest update, Bankura University released the results of various PG programs. The students can check the list of released Bankura University results on the official exam portal of the University- bkuresults01.com/oas/login/auth.

Bankura University Result 2025 OUT: Bankura University has released the 4th semester results of various UG and PG subjects like Physics, Botany, Library and Information Science. BKU result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- bankurauniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bankurauniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Bankura University results 2025 through their enrollment number and roll number.

How to Check the List of Bankura University Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various PG subjects like History, Philosophy, Political Science, Botany, Geography, Geo-Informatics, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BKU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bankurauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to Online Services and click on ‘Examination and Result Portal’.

Step 3: Log in using the username and password and enter the CAPTCHA.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Bankura University Results 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of Bankura University results for various examinations.