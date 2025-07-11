Bankura University Result 2025 OUT at bankurauniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bankura University Result 2025 OUT: Bankura University declared the semester results of various UG and PG subjects like Physics, Botany, Library and Information Science on its official website- bankurauniv.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the BKU result 2025 PDF.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 11, 2025, 12:32 IST
Bankura University Result 2025 OUT: Bankura University has released the 4th semester results of various UG and PG subjects like Physics, Botany, Library and Information Science. BKU result 2025  list has been released online on the official website- bankurauniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bankurauniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Bankura University results 2025 through their enrollment number and roll number.

Bankura University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Bankura University released the results of various PG programs. The students can check the list of released Bankura University results on the official exam portal of the University- bkuresults01.com/oas/login/auth. 

How to Check the List of Bankura University Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various PG subjects like History, Philosophy, Political Science, Botany, Geography, Geo-Informatics, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BKU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bankurauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to Online Services and click on ‘Examination and Result Portal’.

Step 3: Log in using the username and password and enter the CAPTCHA

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Bankura University Results 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of Bankura University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
Provisional Results of PG Semester - IV Examination of the A.Y. 2024-25(Physics, Botany, Library & Information Science) July 09, 2025 Click here
Provisional Result of PG Geo-informatics Semester - IV Examination of the A.Y. 2024-25 July 03, 2025 Click here

Bankura UniversityHighlights

Bankura University is located in Bankura, West BengalIt was established in the year 2014. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Bankura University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.

Bankura University: Highlights

University Name

Bankura University

Established

2014

Location

Bankura, West Bengal

Bankura University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
