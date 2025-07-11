Bankura University Result 2025 OUT at bankurauniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Bankura University Result 2025 OUT: Bankura University has released the 4th semester results of various UG and PG subjects like Physics, Botany, Library and Information Science. BKU result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- bankurauniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bankurauniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Bankura University results 2025 through their enrollment number and roll number.
Bankura University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Bankura University released the results of various PG programs. The students can check the list of released Bankura University results on the official exam portal of the University- bkuresults01.com/oas/login/auth.
|
Bankura University Result 2025
How to Check the List of Bankura University Results 2025?
Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various PG subjects like History, Philosophy, Political Science, Botany, Geography, Geo-Informatics, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BKU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bankurauniv.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down to Online Services and click on ‘Examination and Result Portal’.
Step 3: Log in using the username and password and enter the CAPTCHA.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Bankura University Results 2025
Check here the direct link to check the details of Bankura University results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|Provisional Results of PG Semester - IV Examination of the A.Y. 2024-25(Physics, Botany, Library & Information Science)
|July 09, 2025
|Click here
|Provisional Result of PG Geo-informatics Semester - IV Examination of the A.Y. 2024-25
|July 03, 2025
|Click here
Bankura University: Highlights
Bankura University is located in Bankura, West Bengal. It was established in the year 2014. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Bankura University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.
|
Bankura University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Bankura University
|
Established
|
2014
|
Location
|
Bankura, West Bengal
|
Bankura University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation