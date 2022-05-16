BARC Admit Card 2022 (Out) @nrbapply.formflix.com, Download Stipendiary Trainee Hall Ticket

BARC Admit Card 2022 has been released at nrbapply.formflix.com for the post of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll. Candidates can download the Stipendiary Trainee Hall Ticket

BARC Admit Card 2022 Download: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Mumbai has uploaded the admit card of the exam for the post of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1 and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll.Candidates can download BARC NRB Admit Card from the official website i.e. barc.gov.in or nrbapply.formflix.com/home. As per the official website, " Candidates Can Login To Check Their Application Status And Download Their Call Letter".BARC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download the BARC Stipendary Trainee Admit Card link given below:

BARC Category 1 Exam Pattern

The written examination of one-hour duration will be conducted and will comprise 40 objectives multiple)type questions. ‘3’ marks for each correct answer and ‘1’ mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The syllabus for the said examination will be based on subjects at Diploma/B.Sc. level as the case may be. Those candidates qualifying in the written examination shall be short-listed for an interview. NRB reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interviews.

BARC Category 2 Exam Pattern

Stage :1 - Preliminary Test: Screening examinations to be held to shortlist candidates. The format of the screening examinations will be common for all Trades will be in the following format

Subject No. of Questions Marks Mathematics 20 60 Science 20 60 General awareness 10 30 Total 50 150

All candidates with marks of 40% in the General category and 30% in a reserved category will be screened out.

How to Download BARC Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website - nrbapply.formflix.com/home

Step 2: Click on ‘Applicant Login’

Step 3: Enter your ‘Application No’, Date of Birth

Step 4: Enter your ‘Security Code’ and ‘Login

Step 5: Download BARC Stipendiary Trainee Admit Card

BARC had invited applications for filling up 71 Stipendiary Trainee Category-I and 189 Stipendiary Trainee Category-II. The online applications were invited from 01 April to 30 April 2022.