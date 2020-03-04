Barc Admit Card 2020 for OCES Exam 2020 Shortly on barconlineexam.in, Check Details Here

Barc Admit Card 2020 for OCES/DGFS Exam 2020 is going to be released by Bhaba Atomic Research Center (BARC) @barconlineexam.in. Candidates applied for OCES/DGFS 2020 will be able to download the admit card through the official website of BARC.i.e.barcomnlineexam.in any time.

As per schedule, the Bhaba Atomic Research Center had scheduled the admit card release date on 3 March 2020. Now, the BARC has announced that the download of admit card for OCES/DGFS will be started anytime on barconlineexam.in. So, candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

The direct link for downloading OCES/DGFS Admit Card 2020 will be provided in this article, once it is activated at BARC Website. BARC OCES Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held from 13 to 19 March 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can download BARC OCES Admit Card 2020 by login id, password and captcha code at the official website.

Procedure to Download BARC OCES Admit Card 2020?

• Go to the official website of BARC.i.e.barconlineexam.in.

• Click on BARC OCES Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

• Enter the login id, password, captcha and click on the login button.

• BARC OCES Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

• Candidates can download BARC OCES Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference.



BARC OCES Admit Card 2020



This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit Scientific Officers (Group-A post of Government of India) through its academic programs OCES-2020 and DGFS-2020.

Candidate, who scores a minimum of 50% aggregate marks on completion of the Training Program, is declared to have completed the course successfully. Successful TSOs will be posted as Scientific Officers in different units. Candidates can directly download BARC OCES Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 18 Manager and Assistant Manager Posts

WCDD Puducherry Recruitment 2020: 25 Consultant, Project Assistant and Other Posts

MIDHANI MDNL Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 104 Apprentice Posts

BSF Recruitment 2020 Notification: 317 SI/HC Vacancies Released @bsf.gov.in, Apply Till 15 March

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Recruitment 2020: 04 Manager (Safety) and Fire Officer Posts