BARC Recruitment 2020 for 10 Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer Posts, Online Interview from 16 to 19 June

BARC Recruitment 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer for a 3-year tenure. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 16 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 12 June 2020

Last date for submission of application: 16 June 2020

Date of Online Interview: 16 to 19 June 2020

BARC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of Vacancies - 10 Posts

Discipline:

Medicine - 1 Post

Anaesthesia - 1 Post

Surgical - 2 Posts

Paediatric - 1 Post

Radiology - 2 Posts

Orthopaedic - 1 Post

Obst. & Gynae. - 1 Post

Ophthalmic - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be MS/MD/DNB degree or Diploma holder from a recognized university in the concerned speciality. The candidates having Diploma must possess a minimum of 2 years of Post diploma experience in the speciality concerned.

Age Limit - up to 40 years

Pay - Consolidated monthly pay - 86,000/- for the 1st year, 88,000/- for the 2nd year and 90,000/- for the 3rd year.

Selection Procedure for Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer Posts

The Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview scheduled from 16 June to 19 June 2020 through an online interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BARC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send their bio-data at the email id hospital@barc.gov.in on or before 16 June along with the relevant documents.

