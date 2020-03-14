BARC Security Guard Physical Exam 2020 Postponed, Check Details Here

BARC Security Guard Physical Exam 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has postponed the dates of Physical Test (PET) for the post of Security Guard. The exam which was scheduled from 17 March to 18 April 2020 has been postponed by the centre. BARC Security Guard Physical Exam New Exam Date shall be announced by the centre in due course of time.

As per the official notice, “In view of the advisory issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus disease, the Physical Test for the post of Security Guard scheduled from 17.03.2020 to 18.04.2020 stands postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated in due course of time.”

BARC Security Guard Physical Exam Postponed Official Notice

A total of 85897 candidates are going to appear for BARC Security Guard PET 2020. All candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for BARC Security Guard Physical Test New Dates or on BARC official website www.recruit.barc.gov.in.

Earlier, BARC had released list of provisional Screened-IN and Screened-OUT candidates on its website. All those candidates whose name is in the list are eligible to appear for BARC Physical Round. Candidates can check the details of shortlisted candidates on the link given below.

BARC Security Guard Provisional List

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre had invited application for for 93 vacancies of Assistant Security Officer (ASO) and Security Officer (SO), against advertisement number 2/2019 (R-II).