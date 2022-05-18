Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2022 Out @barodaupbank.in, Check Download Link

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2022 Link has been released Baroda UP Gramin Bank on barodaupbank.in, Candidates can check the direct download link in this article.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2022: Baroda UP Gramin Bank has uploaded the admit card of the online written exam for the post of Apprentice. Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Exam will be held on 11 June 2022 at Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bareilly, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi. Candidates can download Baroda UP Bank Admit Card from the official website i.e. barodaupbank.in or directly through Baroda UP Bank Admit Card Link provided below:

The candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as Passport/Aadhar/ PAN Card/Driving License/Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if the identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Exam Pattern 2022

There will 100 MCQ of 100 Marks on:

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time General Awareness 25 25 15 min General English/ Hindi 25 25 15 min Numerical Ability 25 25 15 min Reasoning Ability 25 25 15 min Total 100 100 1 hour

1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer

How to Download Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of Baroda UP Bank - barodaupbank.in Go to ‘Career’ Section Click on ‘Click here to download call letter for Apprentices exam ’ Provide your login details such as Registraion Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password Download Baroda UP Gramin Bank Admit Card 2022

The bank had invited online applications for 250 engagement as apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961 in the state of UP from 05 to 15 March 2022