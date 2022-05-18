Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2022 Out @barodaupbank.in, Check Download Link

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2022: Baroda UP Gramin Bank has uploaded the admit card of the online written exam for the post of Apprentice. Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Exam will be held on 11 June 2022 at Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bareilly, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi. Candidates can download Baroda UP Bank Admit Card from the official website i.e. barodaupbank.in or directly through Baroda UP Bank Admit Card Link provided below:
Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Admit Card Download Link
The candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as Passport/Aadhar/ PAN Card/Driving License/Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if the identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the examination.
Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Exam Pattern 2022
There will 100 MCQ of 100 Marks on:
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General Awareness
|25
|25
|15 min
|General English/ Hindi
|25
|25
|15 min
|Numerical Ability
|25
|25
|15 min
|Reasoning Ability
|25
|25
|15 min
|Total
|100
|100
|1 hour
1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer
How to Download Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of Baroda UP Bank - barodaupbank.in
- Go to ‘Career’ Section
- Click on ‘Click here to download call letter for Apprentices exam ’
- Provide your login details such as Registraion Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password
- Download Baroda UP Gramin Bank Admit Card 2022
The bank had invited online applications for 250 engagement as apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961 in the state of UP from 05 to 15 March 2022